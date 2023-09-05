Bethesda is committed to Redfall, despite negative reception

Head of Publishing at Bethesda Pete Hines has remarked that the team behind Redfall is committed to improving the game in future, despite its launch being fairly disastrous. Hines admitted that reception for the vampire-themed shooter was disappointing, but said that Bethesda and Arkane Studios believed in its potential to become a “good game” eventually.

In the past, a similar fate has awaited Bethesda-published and developed games – with titles like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online eventually turning the tide of negative public sentiment at launch, and growing their own loyal community of players over time.

“We are always in a process of learning, so that’s not new for us,” Hines recently told GamesIndustry.biz of Redfall’s launch. “We don’t like failing to meet our players’ expectations. At the same time, we are the same company that has had launches that didn’t go the way we wanted, and we don’t quit or abandon stuff just because it didn’t start right.”

“The Elder Scrolls Online’s PC launch was not flawless but we stuck with it. Now it’s like this insanely popular multiplatform. It’s the same with Fallout 76. Redfall is no different for us. Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game… and we’re going to keep working on it.”

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Hines confirmed Redfall will still get its promised 60 FPS update, and that Bethesda has ambitions to make it a “good game” well worth playing. “There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there,” Hines said.

While there appears to be a long road to addressing the many criticisms of Redfall, it’s great to see Hines so enthusiastic about its future. The game may have failed to live up to player expectations, but it’s fair to say some changes across the board could have the potential to strengthen the overall experience.

The creativity in Redfall is clear – but dampened by buggy mechanics, and a lack of strong narrative hooks. With Bethesda and Arkane committed to improvements, there is still hope it could harness its innate potential.

For now, it appears the warmly-reviewed Starfield will take centre stage for Bethesda, but in the background, expect to see new developments for Redfall.