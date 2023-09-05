News

 > News > Xbox

Bethesda is committed to Redfall, despite negative reception

Bethesda's Pete Hines says the company remains committed to improving Redfall.
5 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
redfall xbox bethesda xbox game pass gameplay tips

Xbox

Image: Arkane Studios

Share Icon

Head of Publishing at Bethesda Pete Hines has remarked that the team behind Redfall is committed to improving the game in future, despite its launch being fairly disastrous. Hines admitted that reception for the vampire-themed shooter was disappointing, but said that Bethesda and Arkane Studios believed in its potential to become a “good game” eventually.

In the past, a similar fate has awaited Bethesda-published and developed games – with titles like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online eventually turning the tide of negative public sentiment at launch, and growing their own loyal community of players over time.

“We are always in a process of learning, so that’s not new for us,” Hines recently told GamesIndustry.biz of Redfall’s launch. “We don’t like failing to meet our players’ expectations. At the same time, we are the same company that has had launches that didn’t go the way we wanted, and we don’t quit or abandon stuff just because it didn’t start right.”

The Elder Scrolls Online’s PC launch was not flawless but we stuck with it. Now it’s like this insanely popular multiplatform. It’s the same with Fallout 76. Redfall is no different for us. Okay, we didn’t get the start we wanted, but it’s still a fun game… and we’re going to keep working on it.”

Read: Redfall Review Roundup – Critics Bite Back

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Hines confirmed Redfall will still get its promised 60 FPS update, and that Bethesda has ambitions to make it a “good game” well worth playing. “There will be people ten years from now who are going to join Game Pass, and Redfall will be there,” Hines said.

While there appears to be a long road to addressing the many criticisms of Redfall, it’s great to see Hines so enthusiastic about its future. The game may have failed to live up to player expectations, but it’s fair to say some changes across the board could have the potential to strengthen the overall experience.

The creativity in Redfall is clear – but dampened by buggy mechanics, and a lack of strong narrative hooks. With Bethesda and Arkane committed to improvements, there is still hope it could harness its innate potential.

For now, it appears the warmly-reviewed Starfield will take centre stage for Bethesda, but in the background, expect to see new developments for Redfall.

09/05/2023 03:58 am GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Final Fantasy 16
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16 getting PC version, story DLC, free costume update

Square Enix announced a number of small updates for Final Fantasy 16 at PAX West 2023, including two story-focused expansions.

Edmond Tran
vampire the masquerade bloodlines 2 chinese room
?>
News

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is back, arriving in 2024

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been re-revealed with a brand new trailer (and developer).

Leah J. Williams
super mario bros wonder direct
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Everything We Know

The latest Nintendo Direct was all about Elephant Mario and his colourful pals.

Leah J. Williams
lenovo legion go
?>
News

Lenovo Legion Go: Price, Release Date, Specs and more

The Lenovo Legion Go has finally been unveiled, with fresh details revealing more about the handheld console.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal launches November 2023 in certain regions

The PlayStation Portal has been dated for release – with a minor catch.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login