The best games of 2024, according to BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has released a longlist of 58 video games that will proceed to the next round of voting for the annual BAFTA Games Awards in 2025. Each title has been selected by the votes of BAFTA members, and sorted into award categories set to be formalised by March 2025.

Browsing the list, it’s a great selection of the best and most innovative titles of 2024, with some obvious games likely to wind up in the final nominations, like Astro Bot, Balatro, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There’s also some nifty, smaller inclusions, like The Plucky Squire, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, Vampire Therapist, INDIKA, Harold Halibut, and A Highland Song.

Notably, the BAFTA committee has also outlined strict rules for dealing with remakes and remasters, as well as DLC content. Remasters of games “originally released outside of the eligibility period” won’t be considered for the awards, and full remakes will only be considered in craft categories.

DLC is only eligible for the Evolving Game award, and in certain craft categories. (This particular clause feels directly targeted at Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and the controversy around its Game Awards 2024 GOTY nomination.)

Read: The Game Awards 2024 nominees have been revealed

The full list of games on the 2025 BAFTA Games Awards longlist are:

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Botany Manor

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Cat Quest III

Crow Country

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

EA SPORTS F1 24

EA SPORTS FC 25

Factorio

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE

Frostpunk 2

Harold Halibut

Helldivers 2

A Highland Song

HITMAN World of Assassination

INDIKA

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Little Kitty, Big City

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Minecraft

Neva

No Man’s Sky

Pacific Drive

Paper Trail

Planet Coaster 2

The Plucky Squire

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sea of Thieves

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars: Hunters

Stellar Blade

Still Wakes the Deep

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tactical Breach Wizards

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

TEKKEN 8

Tetris Forever

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Tiny Glade

UFO 50

V Rising

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Therapist

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

World of Warcraft

The defined ‘Best Game’ longlist also includes the following titles:

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

In the next stage of BAFTA Games Awards voting, members will whittle these lists into smaller categories, with only the best games being given a formal nomination ahead of the upcoming ceremony. We’ll hear about these nominees on 4 March 2025, and the winners will be crowned at the next BAFTA Games Awards, on 8 April 2025.