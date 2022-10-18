News

 > Game Development

Bayonetta 3: Sources dispute pay claims from voice actor

A new report contains claims that Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor was not offered just US $4,000 to reprise her role.
19 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
platinumgames hellena taylor dispute

Game Development

Image: Nintendo / PlatinumGames

Share Icon

A new report from Bloomberg has disputed allegations from original Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor, who claimed she was offered an ‘insulting’ US $4,000 fee to reprise her role in the English version of the upcoming game, Bayonetta 3.

In a video posted to Twitter, Taylor discussed her alleged firing and replacement by veteran voice actor Jennifer Hale, claiming it was an ‘immoral’ act, and encouraging fans to boycott the franchise. In response, PlatinumGames vice president Hideki Kamiya appeared to allege ‘untruths’ and briefly locked his Twitter account.

Following this, Jennifer Hale released her own statement, voicing support for all voice actors to receive fair pay – but making clear she was not at liberty to speak on the Bayonetta situation, given her non-disclosure agreements.

Read: Bayonetta actor encourages boycott after ‘immoral’ pay offer

However, not everyone involved has been reluctant to discuss the situation, with anonymous sources speaking to Bloomberg now disputing Taylor’s account. According to these sources, who reportedly have direct knowledge of the events, PlatinumGames offered Taylor a far greater sum than originally claimed.

It’s alleged that PlatinumGames actively sought Taylor for at least 4-5 voice acting sessions, with each paying US $3,000 – $4,000. Taylor claimed she was offered just US $4,000 total to voice Bayonetta in the third game, but these allegations would place her fee at the US $15,000 mark – above standard industry rates.

Sources speaking to Bloomberg claim this was a raise on Taylor’s paycheck from the second game in the series – but they allege Taylor was unhappy, and asked for a six-figure sum and residuals instead. This was allegedly denied, with PlatinumGames moving on to a new voice actor in her stead.

In response to this report, Taylor denied these claims – telling VGC, who independently corroborated Bloomberg’s sources, that they were ‘categorically untrue’ and ‘an absolute lie.’

‘I’d quite like to put this in the [rearview] mirror and leave the whole bloody franchise behind,’ she said. ‘So I think I’ll just let my videos stand. I spoke the truth.’

The resolution to this saga remains unclear, although it’s likely we’ll hear more about the situation as it unfolds. Given Taylor’s position and the likely complication of NDAs, these events may soon become a legal matter to be resolved.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Game Development Hardware Mobile News PC Xbox
More
xbox game pass october 2022
?>
News

Here are the final Xbox Game Pass arrivals for October 2022

Xbox Game Pass is expanding in October – adding in Phantom Thieves, and one silly amphibian detective.

Leah J. Williams
xbox microsoft layoffs
?>
News

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of staff

Microsoft has reportedly laid off staff from many departments, including teams working on Xbox and gaming projects.

Leah J. Williams
playstation dualsense edge
?>
News

PlayStation DualSense Edge controller pricing and release date revealed

The upcoming PlayStation 5 controller is Sony's answer to the Xbox Elite series.

Leah J. Williams
frog detective 3 corruption at cowboy county
?>
News

Frog Detective 3 is officially launching on 27 October

Corruption at Cowboy County is finally set to launch after several years in development.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 behind the sims summit
?>
News

Everything announced at Behind The Sims Summit

Here's everything announced during Behind The Sims Summit, a showcase for the future of the franchise.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login