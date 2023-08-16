News

 > News > Nintendo

Batman: Arkham Trilogy arrives on Nintendo Switch in October

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy has locked in a firm release date for Nintendo Switch.
16 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
batman arkham trilogy nintendo switch

Nintendo

Image: Rocksteady Studios

Share Icon

Batman: Arkham Trilogy, the compilation collecting Asylum, City, and Knight, will officially launch for Nintendo Switch on 13 October 2023. The release was first announced in June 2023, with many surprised by its sudden appearance, so late in the life cycle of the console.

While ports for gaming classics of the 2010s have been common for the Nintendo Switch – BioShock and Borderlands being the most prominent examples – these releases have slowed to a crawl over time. Regardless, it’s great to see Batman: Arkham Trilogy making the leap.

Each game included in the collection is essential in its own right. Batman: Arkham Asylum was an incredibly influential title in its era, changing the face of licensed superhero games and action games more widely, and bringing the world of Batman to life in stunning detail. City opened up the potential of the franchise, with a massive open world allowing for a deeper exploration of Batman lore. While Knight was less ground-breaking in its approach, it remains a phenomenal game with strong storytelling and character work.

Read: The Batman is basically an Arkham City adaptation

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy bundle for Nintendo Switch includes all three games alongside their original DLC packs, which include special cosmetic costumes, missions, and a number of excellent story quests – including ‘Harley Quinn’s Revenge’ from Arkham City.

Notably, the release of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy collection precedes the unlikely next chapter in Rocksteady’s gritty Arkham world: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As confirmed by the studio, this upcoming co-op multiplayer title, set to launch in February 2024, takes place in the same continuity as the original Arkham games – although with some core tweaks.

If you’re looking to get the complete Arkham story ahead of this game’s launch, the trilogy collection is the best place to start. You can already grab it on PC and consoles, but if you’re looking to play it on the go, the Nintendo Switch port provides yet another option.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy launches for Nintendo Switch on 13 October 2023.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
$59.99
Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
08/15/2023 11:45 pm GMT
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
marvel's spider-man 2 game
?>
News

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Accessibility features include time slow down

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will provide incremental slow down options to ensure comfortable play.

Leah J. Williams
baldur's gate 3 customise character mid game
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 players may soon be able to re-customise characters

Larian Studios is reportedly working on mid-game customisation for the heroes of Baldur's Gate 3.

Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta August 2023
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta - When and How to Play

The Mortal Kombat 1 Closed Beta now has confirmed running dates during August 2023.

Edmond Tran
Xbox Game Showcase 2023 and Starfield Direct
?>
News

Xbox introduces new strike system to combat toxic players

Xbox is looking to tackle harassment and bullying in online gaming spaces.

Leah J. Williams
Generation Games Event 2024
?>
News

Generation Games has lofty goals for new 2024 Sydney games festival

Generation Games will arrive at the International Convention Centre, Sydney in 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login