Baldur’s Gate 3 includes bear sex, dark urges, and more

Larian Studios has revealed much more about Baldur’s Gate 3 in a showcase panel spotlighting the biggest features and changes as the adventure heads out of early access. The game will land on PC on 3 August 2023, and on PlayStation 5 a month later, on 6 September 2023.

When it launches, returning players can expect a range of fresh content and changes, while newer players will be able to discover major features for the first time. During the Panel From Hell showcase, Larian kicked off by introducing a hearty character creator, with plenty of customisation options for everyone.

Tiefling characters can now have custom horns, body types are easily adjustable, and many races now have specific customisations to ensure every character is unique. There’s also a new catch with this custom character creator, as Larian has revealed players can also journey as pre-built party members, rather than embodying an original character.

When playing as a party member, you’ll gain a specific backstory and bounds to play within, and this background will guide your quest. The full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 will also introduce a new customisable party member, known as the Dark Urge.

When playing as the Dark Urge, you’ll need to contend with your character’s amnesia, and a struggle to control a mysterious bloodlust. You won’t know the origin of your hero, but you will need to contend with their personality quirks and sudden bursts of violence. You’ll also need to take charge of Sceleritas Fel, a ‘vile and loyal servant’ that encourages the Dark Urge to return to their villainous ways.

If you want to indulge another kind of ‘dark urge’, the Panel from Hell presentation also revealed that players will be able to romance druids – and have sex with them while they’re in bear form. A cutscene featuring this intimacy was revealed during the showcase.

Elsewhere in the Panel from Hell, Larian Studios revealed a number of minor changes coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, including dialogue tree refreshes for characters like Wyll, the Warlock party member, and a new ability for Warlocks to consult with their patron demons.

In addition, the game’s events and storylines will now be tracked by an in-game newspaper, known as ‘Baldur’s Mouth’. This will help you follow the game’s plot, and any choices you’ve made along the way.

During proceedings, Larian also revealed that voice actor Maggie Robertson, most known for playing Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, has joined the case of Baldur’s Gate 3 – as a shapeshifter known as Orin the Red.

You can catch up on all the reveals from Larian Studios on YouTube, and look forward to the game’s launch for PC on 3 August 2023, and for PlayStation 5 on 6 September 2023.