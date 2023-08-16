News

Baldur’s Gate 3 players may soon be able to re-customise characters

Larian Studios is reportedly working on mid-game customisation for the heroes of Baldur's Gate 3.
16 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players may soon gain the ability to customise their main character mid-game, as Larian Studios continues to develop new features and tweaks for the adventure. In response to a fan ‘begging’ to be able to change their character, the game’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, said ‘things are being cooked’ – implying the feature is either in the works, or under consideration at the studio.

Should it be implemented in future, players will likely be able to re-enter the opening customisation scene to make adjustments to their hero. For now, this feature remains locked, and players are unable to alter any of their character’s main features like hair style, eye colour, and accessories.

Given some characters will look different in the character creator, compared to their in-game model – and that it’s easy to tire of characters after dozens of hours in the game – the feature would certainly be appreciated.

Read: Baldur’s Gate 3 Review – Glory, guts, and brain worms

That said, it’s unlikely to be a priority for now. Larian Studios is currently working on a range of much-needed technical hotfixes for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC, with a range of bugs already being addressed in early patches. So far, several quests have been patched, audio glitches ironed out, and combat features re-balanced.

As confirmed by Larian Studios, these fixes will all be implemented in the upcoming PlayStation 5 version of the game, which is also in the works, and due for release on 6 September 2023. There’s also the matter of the Xbox version of the game. While currently undated, Larian Studios has promised it will launch on Xbox Series X and Series S eventually – so we can assume work continues on this version of the game.

Following successful console launches, work will likely turn to other features and improvements for Baldur’s Gate 3, like the aforementioned mid-game character customisation. Stay tuned for more news and updates about this feature, and the latest hotfixes available for the game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

