BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations have been revealed, following the release of the longlist detailing the organisation’s favourite games of the year. While there’s some expected names in the lot, with Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Black Myth: Wukong nabbing a range of nominations, the real headliner is an unlikely pick: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

To be clear, it’s only unlikely as the game has been largely ignored in the seasonal game awards so far, being overshadowed by a range of more “approachable” and less risky games, with wider appeal. But there’s no doubt Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 deserves its 11 nominations.

In the GamesHub review, we called it a relentless, gritty adventure with incredible visuals. A masterclass in carefully representing mental illness. “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 dazzles in the mere existence of its full, well-rounded world – a world where reality and fantasy collide just as often outside Senua’s mind, as it does inside,” we wrote.

It’s great to see the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations recognising the game’s power and prowess, giving it a well-earned chance in the spotlight.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards 2025

ANIMATION

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

Still Wakes The Deep

BEST GAME

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

BRITISH GAME

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

DEBUT GAME

Animal Well

Balatro

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

EVOLVING GAME

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV Online

No Man’s Sky

Sea Of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

FAMILY GAME

Astro Bot

Cat Quest 3

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Botany Manor

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

GAME DESIGN

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Tactical Breach Wizards

MULTIPLAYER GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

MUSIC

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

NARRATIVE

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Animal Well

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes The Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep

Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald, Indika

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep

Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tiny Glade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 winners will be revealed in a ceremony taking place on 8 April 2025. Those keen to tune in will find a livestream on YouTube and Twitch.