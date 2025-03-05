BAFTA Games Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

News

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 leads the nominations.
5 Mar 2025 12:07
Leah J. Williams
senua's saga hellblade 2 game

Image: Ninja Theory

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations have been revealed, following the release of the longlist detailing the organisation’s favourite games of the year. While there’s some expected names in the lot, with Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Black Myth: Wukong nabbing a range of nominations, the real headliner is an unlikely pick: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

To be clear, it’s only unlikely as the game has been largely ignored in the seasonal game awards so far, being overshadowed by a range of more “approachable” and less risky games, with wider appeal. But there’s no doubt Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 deserves its 11 nominations.

In the GamesHub review, we called it a relentless, gritty adventure with incredible visuals. A masterclass in carefully representing mental illness. “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 dazzles in the mere existence of its full, well-rounded world – a world where reality and fantasy collide just as often outside Senua’s mind, as it does inside,” we wrote.

It’s great to see the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations recognising the game’s power and prowess, giving it a well-earned chance in the spotlight.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards 2025

ANIMATION

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes The Deep

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Still Wakes The Deep

BEST GAME

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

BRITISH GAME

  • A Highland Song
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

DEBUT GAME

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

EVOLVING GAME

  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea Of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors
  • World of Warcraft

FAMILY GAME

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest 3
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

GAME DESIGN

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Tactical Breach Wizards

MULTIPLAYER GAME

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

MUSIC

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Star Wars: Outlaws

NARRATIVE

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Still Wakes The Deep

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep
  • Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Isabella Inchbald, Indika
  • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep
  • Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tiny Glade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 winners will be revealed in a ceremony taking place on 8 April 2025. Those keen to tune in will find a livestream on YouTube and Twitch.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

