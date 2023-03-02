BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

The official list of BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations has been revealed, with plenty of titles receiving well-earned nods. God of War Ragnarok is the most represented game, with nominations in a whopping 14 categories, followed swiftly by Elden Ring, which has nabbed 8 major nominations. Notably, Australian-made Cult of the Lamb has received an impressive three nominations – including for the coveted ‘Best Game’ award.
It’s always wonderful to see great Aussie games succeed, particularly when it’s amongst such strong competition. We congratulate Massive Monster on its achievement, and look forward to seeing this standout Australian game celebrated on such a prestigious global stage.
Read: Cult of the Lamb review – The flower of the flock
The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will take place on 30 March 2023 at 6:50 pm BST (4:50 am AEDT on 31 March 2023, in Australia) and will air live on Twitch for everyone to watch along.
Here’s the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.
BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Nominees for Best Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Nominees for Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
Nominees for Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
Nominees for Audio Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
Nominees for British Game
- Citizen Sleeper
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
Nominees for Debut Game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone Champ
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Nominees for Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Nominees for Family Game
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Not for Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
Nominees for Game Design
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Nominees for Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Nominees for Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Stray
- Tunic
Nominees for Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarok
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Nominees for Original Property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Sifu
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Nominees for Performer in a Leading Role
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
- Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
- Siobhan Williams as Laura (The Quarry)
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)
Nominees for Performer in a Supporting Role
- Adam J. Harrington as Sindri (God of War Ragnarok)
- Alison Jaye as Alva (Horizon Forbidden West)
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One (Immortality)
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya (God of War Ragnarok)
- Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda (God of War Ragnarok)
- Ryan Hurst as Thor (God of War Ragnarok)
Nominees for Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
Nominees for EE Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
Note: Voting for the EE Game of the Year award is now officially open – so cast your vote here if you’re keen to have a say in the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.