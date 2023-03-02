BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

The official list of BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations has been revealed, with plenty of titles receiving well-earned nods. God of War Ragnarok is the most represented game, with nominations in a whopping 14 categories, followed swiftly by Elden Ring, which has nabbed 8 major nominations. Notably, Australian-made Cult of the Lamb has received an impressive three nominations – including for the coveted ‘Best Game’ award.

It’s always wonderful to see great Aussie games succeed, particularly when it’s amongst such strong competition. We congratulate Massive Monster on its achievement, and look forward to seeing this standout Australian game celebrated on such a prestigious global stage.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will take place on 30 March 2023 at 6:50 pm BST (4:50 am AEDT on 31 March 2023, in Australia) and will air live on Twitch for everyone to watch along.

Here’s the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Nominees for Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Nominees for Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Nominees for Audio Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Nominees for British Game

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone Champ

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man’s Sky

Nominees for Family Game

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Not for Broadcast

We’ll Always Have Paris

Nominees for Game Design

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Nominees for Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Stray

Tunic

Nominees for Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Nominees for Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)

Siobhan Williams as Laura (The Quarry)

Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)

Nominees for Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri (God of War Ragnarok)

Alison Jaye as Alva (Horizon Forbidden West)

Charlotta Mohlin as The One (Immortality)

Danielle Bisutti as Freya (God of War Ragnarok)

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda (God of War Ragnarok)

Ryan Hurst as Thor (God of War Ragnarok)

Nominees for Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

Nominees for EE Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

Note: Voting for the EE Game of the Year award is now officially open – so cast your vote here if you’re keen to have a say in the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.