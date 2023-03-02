News

BAFTA Games Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations include a range of smash hits – including an Aussie gem.
3 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
cult of the lamb baftas 2023 games awards nominations

Image: Massive Monster / Devolver Digital

The official list of BAFTA Games Awards 2023 nominations has been revealed, with plenty of titles receiving well-earned nods. God of War Ragnarok is the most represented game, with nominations in a whopping 14 categories, followed swiftly by Elden Ring, which has nabbed 8 major nominations. Notably, Australian-made Cult of the Lamb has received an impressive three nominations – including for the coveted ‘Best Game’ award.

It’s always wonderful to see great Aussie games succeed, particularly when it’s amongst such strong competition. We congratulate Massive Monster on its achievement, and look forward to seeing this standout Australian game celebrated on such a prestigious global stage.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will take place on 30 March 2023 at 6:50 pm BST (4:50 am AEDT on 31 March 2023, in Australia) and will air live on Twitch for everyone to watch along.

Here’s the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

BAFTA Games Awards 2023 Nominees for Best Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Sifu
  • Stray

Nominees for Artistic Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Tunic

Nominees for Audio Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Nominees for British Game

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • OlliOlli World
  • Rollerdrome
  • Total War: Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Debut Game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Stray
  • Trombone Champ
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Evolving Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Dreams
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • No Man’s Sky

Nominees for Family Game

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • Not for Broadcast
  • We’ll Always Have Paris

Nominees for Game Design

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Elden Ring
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Nominees for Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cuphead
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Nominees for Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Pentiment
  • Stray

Nominees for Original Property

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elden Ring
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Nominees for Performer in a Leading Role

  • Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)
  • Charlotte McBurney as Amicia (A Plague Tale: Requiem)
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel (Immortality)
  • Siobhan Williams as Laura (The Quarry)
  • Sunny Suljic as Atreus (God of War Ragnarok)

Nominees for Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Adam J. Harrington as Sindri (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Alison Jaye as Alva (Horizon Forbidden West)
  • Charlotta Mohlin as The One (Immortality)
  • Danielle Bisutti as Freya (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda (God of War Ragnarok)
  • Ryan Hurst as Thor (God of War Ragnarok)

Nominees for Technical Achievement

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • Stray

Nominees for EE Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray

Note: Voting for the EE Game of the Year award is now officially open – so cast your vote here if you’re keen to have a say in the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

