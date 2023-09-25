Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR launches in November 2023

Ubisoft has confirmed the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is set to launch for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro on 16 November 2023, with a new gameplay trailer revealing more about the “first AAA VR title” in the long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise.

In the game, players will don a headset and embody three major characters in Assassin’s Creed lore: Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood, Revelations), Kassandra (Odyssey), and Connor (Assassin’s Creed 3), each propelled by a storyline that intertwines their adventures.

A new trailer has revealed more about how these time-separated plots combine, with villainous organisation Abstergo once again being at the heart of the plot. As hinted by the trailer, Abstergo is attempting to control the world in this adventure, and it’s up to you to defend “free will” by travelling through the memories of master assassins, to uncover the secrets behind Abstergo’s latest scheme.

As Connor, players will explore the American Revolution and make use of a virtual tomahawk. As Kassandra, players will wield a bow and arrow through Ancient Greece. Finally, playing as Ezio allows access to the hidden blade, which can be deployed on the streets of Italy during the Renaissance.

Notably, it appears there will also be modern-day segments in this adventure (which have been absent from recent Assassin’s Creed games), as players will interact with a cyber-security leader named Dominika Wilk (played by actor Morena Baccarin), in their attempts to overthrow Abstergo’s rule.

Here’s the full features breakdown of this VR story, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Players will get to immerse themselves in the action with weapons including bow and arrows, swords, throwing knives, the tomahawk, the crossbow, the Hidden Blade, and bombs. They will explore iconic historical cities including Venice, Athens and Colonial Boston. Each environment features 360-degree navigation, allowing them to climb and parkour freely as they meet civilians and historical figures, all of whom react to the player’s VR actions. They will feel the tension of stealth as they sneak up on a target from behind or surprise them with an air assassination. They can blend into a crowd or distract enemies with objects in the environment.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is one of many new Assassin’s Creed games launching in 2023, joining Assassin’s Creed Mirage and (presumably) Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade on the menu.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next ‘mainline’ entry in the franchise, and will follow assassin Basim as he finds his feet in a world of assassins, and eventually embraces a strange, mystical destiny (as seen in Valhalla). Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is an incoming mobile game following a custom assassin through Ancient China.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR launches for Meta Quest devices on 16 November 2023.