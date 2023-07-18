Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta begins in August 2023

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the upcoming adventure game spin-off for iOS and Android mobile devices is set to get a closed beta on 3 August 2023, and sign-ups are now available for those keen to check it out.

Codename Jade is a rare experiment for Ubisoft, which has developed a reputation for open world games on PC and consoles. With the growth of the mobile gaming market – particularly in regions like China – many game companies are now making the leap, providing new avenues for players on multiple platforms.

Ubisoft has worked alongside Tencent’s Level Infinite to develop Codename Jade, which is expected to be a fully-featured, portable Assassin’s Creed adventure. Here’s the game’s official description, per Ubisoft and Level Infinite:

‘Explore the path of Xia in Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, set in the third century BC, during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China. An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West is just beginning, but with this comes new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows.’

Read: Assassin’s Creed China for mobile – Codename Jade – Everything we know

‘From the Great Wall outside the empire’s borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang, journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges.’

As players develop their assassin skills and explore more of Codename Jade, they’ll explore historic dynasties, learn about the game’s Xianyang setting, and ‘uncover the secrets of the terracotta warriors’.

How to sign up for the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta

To take part in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade closed beta, set to launch on 3 August 2023, you’ll need to head to the game’s newly-launched website – and click the ‘Register & Subscribe’ button on the right side of the screen.

You will need to sign up for a Level Infinite Pass account by inputting your email (and the code sent subsequently) – but once this process is complete, you’ll get updates on the game’s closed beta status. As with most closed betas, it’s unlikely every player who signs up will gain access – but there’s no harm in throwing your hat into the race.

The closed beta is expected to launch for both iOS and Android devices.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade does not currently have a firm release date, but stay tuned for more details as Ubisoft and Level Infinite reveal their launch plans.