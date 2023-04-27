News

Armored Core 6 launches in August 2023

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has officially nabbed a release date.
28 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
armored core 6 fires of rubicon release date

Image: FromSoftware and Bandai Namco

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, the upcoming mech action-combat game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, will officially launch for PC and consoles on 25 August 2023, as revealed in a new gameplay trailer. The long-awaited sequel to the cult series was first announced at The Game Awards 2022, and while FromSoftware has largely focussed on Elden Ring since this announcement, it does appear Armored Core 6 is now firmly in the spotlight.

The game’s new trailer more than justifies this renewed attention, with plenty of flashy explosions, intimidating bosses, and laser-filled mech skirmishes shown off. While the game’s story remains fairly mysterious, we can assume it will involve facing down an army of machines in a quest to restore peace, much like its predecessors.

It’s been nearly a decade since we’ve seen an Armored Core game, but this trailer should certainly spark curiosity for newcomers, or anyone who’s fallen in love with FromSoftware’s hard-hitting combat mechanics and prowess in worldbuilding.

Read: Elden Ring hits a whopping 20 million copies sold

In addition to revealing the game’s release date, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have now also revealed the game’s upcoming Collector’s and Premium Edition packages for those who prefer physical game releases.

Everyone who forks out for the Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Collector’s Edition will nab a special steelbook case, a mech figurine, an art book, badges, a digital soundtrack, and stickers. Those who opt for the top tier Premium Edition will receive all these items, as well as a massive 32-centimetre garage to house their mech figurine.

These editions don’t appear to be available for preorder yet, but preorders are now live for the base game.

After years of waiting for an Armored Core revival, the finish line is in sight. Keep an eye out for more news on this sequel as we head towards release on 25 August 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

