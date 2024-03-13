New Apple Arcade games launching in April 2024

Apple Arcade is getting a fresh injection of new games in April 2024, with two classic releases and a fresh franchise entry from Sega. As announced, the three new games launching on the subscription service shortly are Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ and Sago Mini Trips+.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, launching on 4 April, comes from the developers of the original Puyo Puyo console games, and features similar match-style gameplay. This mobile adaptation will feature “an original story, 24 playable characters from across the Puyo Puyo series, and real-time multiplayer battles with up to four players.”

Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ and Sago Mini Trips+ are also releasing on 4 April. Super Monsters is a “chaotic action puzzle game” that tasks players with swiping and matching condos to score points and feed monsters. Sago Mini Trips+ is a game for preschool children that allows them to explore mini worlds and make friends.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Read: Interview: Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom was forged by “joyful nostalgia”

Beyond these upcoming games, there are other goodies on the way for subscribers, as a bunch of beloved Apple Arcade titles are getting fresh updates this month.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is expanding with a new celebration, as from 18-25 March players will be able to enjoy International Day of Happiness by spreading in-game joy, and receiving surprise gifts.

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is also getting a major update on 14 March which will introduce a new area of Tamagotchi Planet, known as Antique Town. Here, you’ll be able to collect retro-themed furniture and collectibles, and explore new establishments.

Finally, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit by Nickelodeon is also getting weekly new chapters in March, with these bite-sized tales starring Gary the Snail.

You can learn more about Apple Arcade on the Apple website.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.