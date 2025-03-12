News

 > News > Mobile

Apple Arcade to get new Katamari Damacy game this April

Keep rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling.
12 Mar 2025 10:33
Leah J. Williams
katamari damacy rolling live apple arcade

Mobile

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Share Icon

Apple Arcade is set to get its biggest lot of new games for months, with April 2025 packed full of blockbuster titles. The headliner for the month is Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, an Apple Arcade exclusive game, and one of the first mainline franchise entries in nearly a decade. Like its predecessors, it looks bold and colourful, with gameplay centred around collecting increasingly larger items into a rolling ball of chaos.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE isn’t the only big game launching on Apple Arcade in April. There’s also the arrival of a new twist on Space Invaders, with Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve. RollerCoaster Tycoon is also launching on the subscription platform, with RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ maintaining the fun of the original two titles, with adaptation for touch screen controls.

The Game of Life 2+ is also on the way, with this allowing you to pursue a range of dream lives on a virtual board game map. “This digital adaptation largely reflects the original board game, with clever tweaks along the way making it a far more engaging experience, and one that better refines the core message of the series,” we wrote of the Xbox version of this game, way back in 2022. “It’s one of the best editions of the classic board game yet.”

Read: The Game of Life 2 revamps a childhood classic

Beyond these great inclusions, there’s also a handful of other games launching on Apple Arcade from 3 April. Here’s the full list, courtesy of Apple:

  • Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE (Bandai Namco Entertainment) – “In this quirky action game players expand their Katamari by rolling up objects scattered across the earth. Featuring unique and whimsical gameplay, and a captivating soundtrack that blends different genres, the game invites players to energise the king’s ‘live stream’ by rolling their Katamari to create stars.”
  • Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve (TAITO Corporation) – “Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve combines exhilarating action with intuitive gameplay, where players can seamlessly switch between classic and shoot-’em-up modes, while adapting to enemy attack patterns on the fly.”
  • puffies. (Lykke Studios) – “This relaxing puzzle game re-imagines classic jigsaw puzzles with the nostalgic charm of puffy stickers. Players will solve hand-designed puzzles, unlock themed sticker packs and build their unique puffy collection.”
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ (Atari) – “Combining features from two of the series’ most successful and beloved games, RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, this new game invites players to create and run amazing parks with the most outrageous rides imaginable.”
  • The Game of Life 2+ (Marmalade Game Studio) – “With a thousand lives to live, players can choose their own path – whether that means finding love, pursuing a dream career, having kids or adopting a pet, the choice is theirs.”
  • Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ (StoryToys) – “In Sesame Street Mecha Builders+, young learners join Mecha Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby on a fun-filled STEM adventure where knowledge meets creativity.”

In addition to these games, a bunch of other Apple Arcade games will also get content updates in April, including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, PGA Tour Pro Golf, Skate City: New York, Ridiculous Fishing EX, Talking Tom Blast Park, and more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

old skies wadjet eye games
?>
News

Wadjet Eye's Old Skies launches in April 2025

Time after time.

Leah J. Williams
disco elysium zaum project c4
?>
News

Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM reveals next game, Project C4

It's described as a "mind-warping espionage RPG."

Leah J. Williams
crab god games funding nsw
?>
News

State of Play advisory board calls for games funding parity in NSW

It's also launched a survey to gather responses from local game developers.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 urbz grandma hattie
?>
News

The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies makes The Urbz canon

That includes the handheld games.

Leah J. Williams
wings interactive igf awards
?>
News

IGF's WINGS Award 2025 nominees have been revealed

The winner will be announced during the 2025 IGF Awards.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login