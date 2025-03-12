Apple Arcade to get new Katamari Damacy game this April

Apple Arcade is set to get its biggest lot of new games for months, with April 2025 packed full of blockbuster titles. The headliner for the month is Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, an Apple Arcade exclusive game, and one of the first mainline franchise entries in nearly a decade. Like its predecessors, it looks bold and colourful, with gameplay centred around collecting increasingly larger items into a rolling ball of chaos.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE isn’t the only big game launching on Apple Arcade in April. There’s also the arrival of a new twist on Space Invaders, with Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve. RollerCoaster Tycoon is also launching on the subscription platform, with RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ maintaining the fun of the original two titles, with adaptation for touch screen controls.

The Game of Life 2+ is also on the way, with this allowing you to pursue a range of dream lives on a virtual board game map. “This digital adaptation largely reflects the original board game, with clever tweaks along the way making it a far more engaging experience, and one that better refines the core message of the series,” we wrote of the Xbox version of this game, way back in 2022. “It’s one of the best editions of the classic board game yet.”

Read: The Game of Life 2 revamps a childhood classic

Beyond these great inclusions, there’s also a handful of other games launching on Apple Arcade from 3 April. Here’s the full list, courtesy of Apple :

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE (Bandai Namco Entertainment) – “In this quirky action game players expand their Katamari by rolling up objects scattered across the earth. Featuring unique and whimsical gameplay, and a captivating soundtrack that blends different genres, the game invites players to energise the king’s ‘live stream’ by rolling their Katamari to create stars.”

Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve (TAITO Corporation) – “Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve combines exhilarating action with intuitive gameplay, where players can seamlessly switch between classic and shoot-’em-up modes, while adapting to enemy attack patterns on the fly.”

puffies. (Lykke Studios) – “This relaxing puzzle game re-imagines classic jigsaw puzzles with the nostalgic charm of puffy stickers. Players will solve hand-designed puzzles, unlock themed sticker packs and build their unique puffy collection.”

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ (Atari) – “Combining features from two of the series’ most successful and beloved games, RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, this new game invites players to create and run amazing parks with the most outrageous rides imaginable.”

The Game of Life 2+ (Marmalade Game Studio) – “With a thousand lives to live, players can choose their own path – whether that means finding love, pursuing a dream career, having kids or adopting a pet, the choice is theirs.”

Sesame Street Mecha Builders+ (StoryToys) – “In Sesame Street Mecha Builders+, young learners join Mecha Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby on a fun-filled STEM adventure where knowledge meets creativity.”

In addition to these games, a bunch of other Apple Arcade games will also get content updates in April, including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, PGA Tour Pro Golf, Skate City: New York, Ridiculous Fishing EX, Talking Tom Blast Park, and more.