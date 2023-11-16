Apple App Store Award 2023: Finalists announced

Apple has unveiled the finalists for its 2023 App Store Award, a celebration of the best games on iOS across multiple categories. There’s plenty of deserving games nominated amongst this year’s pack, including some nice surprises – like Lies of P, which has been nominated as one of the best games on Mac – and Aussie recognition in the form of Unpacking, which is listed for Cultural Impact.

The games of Apple Arcade are also fairly well-represented in the lot, with Hello Kitty Island Adventure getting a nomination in the Apple Arcade Game of the Year category, alongside Cityscapes and stitch.. Elsewhere, titles including Bugsnax, Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, Honkai: Star Rail, and Vampire Survivors also got nods.

“We are excited about the achievements of these App Store Award finalists who are helping users around the world to explore their interests in drawing, design, video editing, education, music, time management, working out, hiking, playing games, and so much more,” Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow said in a press release.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure review – Reach for the stars

“These finalists are all incredibly talented and have put enormous effort into creating these great apps and games. We are inspired by their accomplishments and look forward to announcing the winners of the App Store Awards later this month.”

Here’s the full list of Apple App Store Award 2023 finalists.

IPHONE APP OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

AllTrails

Duolingo

Flighty

IPHONE GAME OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Afterplace

Honkai: Star Rail

Vampire Survivors

IPAD APP OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Concepts

DaVinci Resolve

Prêt-à-Makeup

IPAD GAME OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Eggy Party

Lost in Play

Pocket City 2

MAC APP OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Linearity Curve

Photomator

Portal

MAC GAME OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

ELEX II

Lies of P

Return to Monkey Island

APPLE WATCH APP OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Planny

SmartGym

Tide Guide

APPLE TV APP OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Bugsnax

FitOn

MUBI

APPLE ARCADE GAME OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Cityscapes

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

stitch.

CULTURAL IMPACT FINALISTS

balance

Copilot

Endling

Finding Hannah

How to Say Goodbye

Pok Pok

Proloquo

Rebel Girls

Too Good to Go

Unpacking

Stay tuned for the winners announcement from Apple later in November 2023.