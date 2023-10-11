News

Animal Crossing Lego includes Nook’s Cranny, Island Tour sets

The first wave of Lego Animal Crossing sets have been revealed in full.
11 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
Nintendo

Image: Lego / Nintendo

Lego and Nintendo have officially revealed the first wave of Lego Animal Crossing sets, with the first five dioramas priced and dated for launch in March 2024. As expected, the sets include an array of familiar faces, with Isabelle, Tom Nook, and Kapp’n leading a flock of fan-favourite villagers, all housed in iconic Animal Crossing locations.

Nook’s Cranny is the flagship location of this wave, serving as the town centre of a buildable island. You can also nab two villager homes with these sets, as well as an island beach, and Kapp’n’s boat, which takes villagers on tours. A campsite and garden party set round out the inclusions, adding in some cute activities for the Lego villagers to take part in.

As announced by Lego, you can swap and change elements of each collectible set, including building construction (windows, door frames, gardens) to add your own touch to your island. Notably, the sets are relatively modular, so you can arrange them as you choose – and later make room for a likely next wave of Animal Crossing Lego sets.

Read: Animal Crossing Lego sets announced by Nintendo

Here’s a fresh look at what’s coming in the initial lineup:

Images: Lego / Nintendo

And here’s the breakdown of each set, and how much it will cost:

  • Julian’s Birthday Party (AU $22.99 | US $15) – 170 pieces, includes Julian minifigure, and items for a garden party including cupcakes and drinks.
  • Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities (AU $29.99 | US $20) – 164 pieces, includes Bunnie minifigure, and an island diorama including a pole for traversal, cherry tree, campsite, and spider.
  • Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – (AU $49.99 | US $30) – 233 pieces, includes Kapp’n and Marshal minifigures, boat, palm tres, and beach location with climbable bamboo jungle.
  • Isabelle’s House Visit (AU $59.99 | US $40) – 389 pieces, includes Isabelle and Fauna minifigures, a pumpkin patch, a floating present, cherry tree, workshop, and villager home with accessories inside.
  • Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (AU $109.99 | US $75) – 535 pieces, includes Tom Nook and Rosie minifigures, Nook’s Cranny, Rosie’s house, trees, flowers, a bike, and a picnic table.

The sets are expected to be widely available at all major toy retailers – and they’re likely to be very popular, much like Nintendo‘s fellow Super Mario Lego sets.

While never previously considered a ‘flagship’ brand for Nintendo, the profile of Animal Crossing has grown significantly over the last few years, buoyed by the release of New Horizons in early 2020. It has since fostered a passionate fanbase with a keen eye for collectibles.

If you’ve got your eyes on any of these upcoming Lego sets, it’s best to stay tuned for launch in March 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

