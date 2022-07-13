Amazon Prime Day has great deals on gamer cook books

There is a surprising array of cookbooks based on video games at the moment, with each offering devout players the chance to experience fantasy foods firsthand. This Amazon Prime Day, many of these cookbooks are on sale – so if you’ve ever wondered what an Elder Scrolls sweet roll really tastes like, this is your shot. There are plenty of books currently going cheap, including several that come highly recommended from this author.
The two World of Warcraft cookbooks are fantastic, and feature plenty of worthy meat and veggie recipes to accompany your in-game journey. The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook is also fabulous, and features a number of iconic dishes you can find across the beloved game franchise. Like the Warcraft books, this one is very focussed on meats, but there are also some great deserts and breads included there too.
Beyond these, you can also browse cookbooks adapting the worlds of Halo, Destiny, Tomb Raider, Street Fighter, Pokemon and more.
Here are the best video game cookbook deals from Amazon Prime Day.
Note: All prices listed are in Australian dollars. While Amazon Prime Day ends shortly, many deals will stick around – so if you’ve got your eye on something, feel free to bookmark it for later. We’ve also included some general pop culture options if you’re keen to expand your geeky taste buds.
- Cook Anime: Eat Like Your Favourite Character – $25.40 (was $35.00)
- Destiny: The Official Cookbook – $49.64
- Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook – $21.17 (was $34.99)
- Dungeonmeister: A Drink Master’s Guide – $27.57 (was $29.99)
- Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook – $42.69 (was $49.99)
- Geek Sweets: An Adventurer’s Guide To Baking Wizardry – $33.45
- Halo: The Official Cookbook – $45.00 (was $59.99)
- Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook – $45.25 (was $61.99)
- Lovecraft Cocktails – $30.71 (was $41.95)
- Marvel Eat The Universe: The Official Cookbook – $29.40 (was $50.99)
- Overwatch: The Official Cookbook – $30.77 (was $49.99)
- Recipes from the World of Tolkien – $35.74
- Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook – $37.75 (was $49.99)
- The Dungeonmeister Cookbook – $39.55
- The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook – $38.12 (was $55.00)
- The Geeky Chef Cookbook – $20.75 (was $24.99)
- The Minecrafter’s Cookbook – $26.95 (was $32.99)
- The Necronomnomnom: A Cookbook of Eldritch Horror – $30.75 (was $49.95)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook – $30.94 (was $49.99)
- The Pokemon Cookbook – $17.93 (was $22.99)
- The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook – $37.75
- Tomb Raider: The Official Cookbook and Travel Guide – $37.75 (was $49.99)
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook – $34.23 (was $58.99)
- Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide – $32.84 (was $45.00)
- World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook – $37.75 (was $49.99)
- World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook – $48.29
