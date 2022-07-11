News

 > Board Games

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for board games

Amazon Prime Day has great deals on excellent board games, including award-winning titles like Wingspan.
12 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
betrayal amazon prime day board games deals

Board Games

Image: Avalon Hill

Share Icon

Amazon Prime Day is now live, and there’s a range of great deals available for fans of board games. Fantastic titles like Wingspan, Betrayal At House On The Hill, and more have been discounted – and if you’ve yet to add them to your collection, it’s a great chance to grab them cheap. While you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these offers, the AU $6.99/month fee is worth the difference in price and shipping.

There’s an impressive array of board games on sale, across a range of genres. There are puzzle games like Azul going cheap, and even party games like Throw Throw Burrito, Codenames, and Unstable Unicorns. If you’re more in the mood for an adventure, you can also check out Everdell, The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, Ticket to Ride and Scythe.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for board games.

Note: All prices listed are in AUD. When Amazon Prime Day launches around the world, expect similar discounts in equivalent currencies.

  • A Game of Cat & Mouth – $31.46 (was $49.95)
  • Azul – $32.36 (was $69.95)
  • Azul Queen’s Garden – $46.28 (was $69.95)
  • Beez – $40.56 (was $69.99)
  • Betrayal At House On The Hill – $40.12 (was $84.99)
  • Carnival of Monsters – $22.50 (was $49.95)
  • Catan – $35.28 (was $80.00)
  • Codenames – $17.98 (was $35.00)
  • Dive – $37.38 (was $59.95)
  • Escape Room: The Game – Family Edition – $32.38 (was $59.95)
  • Escape Your House – $23.37 (was $49.95)
  • Everdell – $75.00 (was $110)
  • Last Message – $26.60 (was $39.95)
  • Little Town – $24.72 (was $49.95)
  • Monopoly: Animal Crossing – $35.18 (was $56.99)
  • Munchkin – $32.23 (was $50.00)
  • Munchkin: Critical Role – $29.00 (was $44.95)
  • My City – $39.61 (was $69.95)
  • Mysterium – $53.45 (was $72.00)
  • Nidavellir – $46.58 (was $51.76)
  • Pandemic – $33.59 (was $65.00)
  • Red Rising – $40.49 (was $65.00)
  • Scythe – $83.97 (was $139.95)
  • Star Wars: Rebellion – $112.98 (was $179.95)
  • Ticket to Ride – $34.19 (was $67.49)
  • The Crew: Mission Deep Sea – $16.61 (was $18.46)
  • Throw Throw Burrito – $25.18 (was $39.95)
  • Treasure Island – $54.23 (was $107.99)
  • Trivial Pursuit: Family Edition – $22.40 (was $42.99)
  • Ultimate Werewolf – $18.62 (was $24.95)
  • Unstable Unicorns – $25.18 (was $39.95)
  • Wavelength – $44.07 (was $47.08)
  • Wild Space – $29.84 (was $33.16)
  • Wingspan – $60.48 (was $109.95)

Head here to browse the best Amazon Prime Day deals and nab yourself a board game treat.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
switch console repairs
?>
News

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for video games

Amazon Prime Day has scattered deals on video games, consoles, and accessories.

Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed 3 liberation steam
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD will remain playable on Steam after all

Ubisoft has clarified the status of the game following a Steam listing noting it as 'inaccessible' from September 2022.

Leah J. Williams
red dead online game
?>
News

Red Dead Online is heading towards the sunset, as fans mourn

Rockstar Games will stop major updates for Red Dead Online as it focusses on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Leah J. Williams
warcraft game cancelled
?>
News

Blizzard is aiming high for the return of BlizzCon 2023

Blizzard has announced an ambitious commitment to BlizzCon 2023, the company's first in-person event in years.

Leah J. Williams
heroes of the storm game
?>
News

Heroes of the Storm will no longer receive major updates

Blizzard's classic MOBA game will be wound down as the company focuses on future projects.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login