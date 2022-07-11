Amazon Prime Day is now live, and there’s a range of great deals available for fans of board games. Fantastic titles like Wingspan, Betrayal At House On The Hill, and more have been discounted – and if you’ve yet to add them to your collection, it’s a great chance to grab them cheap. While you will need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these offers, the AU $6.99/month fee is worth the difference in price and shipping.

There’s an impressive array of board games on sale, across a range of genres. There are puzzle games like Azul going cheap, and even party games like Throw Throw Burrito, Codenames, and Unstable Unicorns. If you’re more in the mood for an adventure, you can also check out Everdell, The Crew: Mission Deep Sea, Ticket to Ride and Scythe.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for board games.

Note: All prices listed are in AUD. When Amazon Prime Day launches around the world, expect similar discounts in equivalent currencies.

A Game of Cat & Mouth – $31.46 (was $49.95)

(was $49.95) Azul – $32.36 (was $69.95)

(was $69.95) Azul Queen’s Garden – $46.28 (was $69.95)

(was $69.95) Beez – $40.56 (was $69.99)

(was $69.99) Betrayal At House On The Hill – $40.12 (was $84.99)

(was $84.99) Carnival of Monsters – $22.50 (was $49.95)

(was $49.95) Catan – $35.28 (was $80.00)

(was $80.00) Codenames – $17.98 (was $35.00)

(was $35.00) Dive – $37.38 (was $59.95)

(was $59.95) Escape Room: The Game – Family Edition – $32.38 (was $59.95)

(was $59.95) Escape Your House – $23.37 (was $49.95)

(was $49.95) Everdell – $75.00 (was $110)

(was $110) Last Message – $26.60 (was $39.95)

(was $39.95) Little Town – $24.72 (was $49.95)

(was $49.95) Monopoly: Animal Crossing – $35.18 (was $56.99)

(was $56.99) Munchkin – $32.23 (was $50.00)

(was $50.00) Munchkin: Critical Role – $29.00 (was $44.95)

(was $44.95) My City – $39.61 (was $69.95)

(was $69.95) Mysterium – $53.45 (was $72.00)

(was $72.00) Nidavellir – $46.58 (was $51.76)

(was $51.76) Pandemic – $33.59 (was $65.00)

(was $65.00) Red Rising – $40.49 (was $65.00)

(was $65.00) Scythe – $83.97 (was $139.95)

(was $139.95) Star Wars: Rebellion – $112.98 (was $179.95)

(was $179.95) Ticket to Ride – $34.19 (was $67.49)

(was $67.49) The Crew: Mission Deep Sea – $16.61 (was $18.46)

(was $18.46) Throw Throw Burrito – $25.18 (was $39.95)

(was $39.95) Treasure Island – $54.23 (was $107.99)

(was $107.99) Trivial Pursuit: Family Edition – $22.40 (was $42.99)

(was $42.99) Ultimate Werewolf – $18.62 (was $24.95)

(was $24.95) Unstable Unicorns – $25.18 (was $39.95)

(was $39.95) Wavelength – $44.07 (was $47.08)

(was $47.08) Wild Space – $29.84 (was $33.16)

(was $33.16) Wingspan – $60.48 (was $109.95)

Head here to browse the best Amazon Prime Day deals and nab yourself a board game treat.