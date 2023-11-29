Fallout TV series first look reveals Power Armour and Walton Goggins as a Ghoul

Vanity Fair has revealed the first in-depth look at the upcoming Fallout TV series set to hit Amazon Prime Video on 12 April 2024, with new images revealing game-accurate Power Armour, and a handful of the key players in action.

While it’s not technically a “first look” – as a handful of images have already been released, alongside a behind-closed-doors trailer – there’s still plenty of intrigue in Vanity Fair‘s showcase. In images, we see a meaty glimpse at the Brotherhood of Steel, a group of post-apocalyptic warriors, as they gaze at a giant airship known as the Caswennan. We also see the Brotherhood donning multiple Power Armour suits, which look like they’re pulled directly from the game.

“It’s a little bit of the Marine Corps. It’s a little bit of the Knights Templar. It’s this kind of weird fusion,” producer Jonathan Nolan told Vanity Fair. “In the absence of a federal government, you just had all this military hardware lying around. Who would get it, and how would they maintain control of it?”

A crisp close-up shows impressive detail in these practical suits, which are instantly recognisable. Behind one of the suits will be Aaron Moten as Maximus, a Brotherhood recruit described as a “wannabe soldier” looking to prove himself.

He’s not the only one contending with the post-apocalypse in Fallout – he’ll be joined by a range of other curious folks, all attempting to survive the wasteland in their own way. In the series, Ella Purnell as Lucy will serve as the audience’s eyes, as she departs life as a Vault Dweller in Vault 33, and encounters a whole new world above ground.

“Lucy is charming and plucky and strong … and then you see she’s confronted with the reality of, hey, maybe the supposedly virtuous things you grew up with are not necessarily that virtuous,” Nolan said of this journey.

According to Nolan, Fallout is the story of Lucy’s “collision with the hard reality of other people’s experiences and what happened to the people who, frankly, were left behind, left to die.”

As she travels, Lucy will meet friend and foe, and one particular character who may be either – the mysterious Ghoul as played by Walton Goggins. As revealed in Vanity Fair‘s first look, Goggins appears to be playing a character at least partially inspired by John Hancock, one of Fallout 4‘s main companions.

He’s a gun-slinging Western-inspired bounty hunter described by Vanity Fair as a “wild card” in the narrative. Per details revealed, he’s lived for hundreds of years, guided by a moral code of honour, but he also has a ruthless streak that will no doubt play a part in Fallout‘s strange tale.

“He becomes our guide and our protagonist in that [older] world, even as we understand him to be the antagonist at the end of the world,” Nolan said.

We’ll likely learn more about Goggins’ role, this version of the Brotherhood of Steel, and the journey of Lucy, in the coming months. For now, Amazon’s Fallout adaptation is set to premiere on the Prime Video streaming service on 12 April 2024.

You can check out more images from the upcoming series via Vanity Fair.