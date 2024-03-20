Alone in the Dark (2024) – Review Roundup

Early reviews for Alone in the Dark (2024) have now landed, with only scattered applause all around. It appears this remake is an incredibly divisive one, with mixed reception at various outlets. Some critics have praised the game’s storytelling and puzzles, others have found it incredible tedious and frustrating.

While reviewers seem to agree that the game’s combat and various bugs are an issue, there are varying opinions on the overall success of the game, and whether its performances aid a compelling narrative – or one that feels undercooked.

As per Shinobi602’s latest critical roundup, scores currently range from 8.5/10 to one star, with plenty of varying opinion between. It’s an odd one. It appears the game will be love it or hate it, with major extremes in its reviews.

Here’s what the critics are saying about Pieces Interactive’s Alone in the Dark remake.

The Guardian – 1 Star

In a very negative review, The Guardian critic Rick Lane decried the game’s poor writing and buggy combat, calling it a dull and uninteresting remake with scant personality. Lane pointed out that Alone in the Dark borrows many elements from Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake, but without the same level of attention and finesse.

“The southern gothic manor house is pleasant enough to explore, and the puzzles it contains can be mildly diverting. But for the most part, Alone in the Dark is deeply tedious,” Lane said.

In his review, he also criticised the performances of Jodie Comer and David Harbour, claiming they often deliver “tonally off” dialogue that feels clearly read from a script.

Press Start Australia – 7/10

In a significantly more positive review, Press Start Australia critic James Berich called Alone in the Dark “uniquely charming” with neat twists on the formula of the original game. Berich also called out Alone in the Dark‘s ties to Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake, but found it was more successful in implementing its main mechanics and puzzle-solving.

Berich did note trouble with the game’s combat, and a lack of enemy variety which made the experience feel uninspired, but overall, enjoyed the experience.

“Despite its shortcomings, I still enjoyed Alone In The Dark when all is said and done,” Berich wrote. “t’s compelling enough that I played it through three times, even if at no point did I ever feel any sense of fear or terror. It’s short enough to be replayable but significant enough that I didn’t feel shortchanged.”

GameSpot – 4/10

Writing for GameSpot, critic Mark Delaney claimed Alone in the Dark doesn’t do justice to its source material, calling it derivative and “ceaselessly unenjoyable” in its worst parts. Combat was a core focus of Delaney’s review, and particularly its “shoddiness”. He criticised the AI guiding enemies, and called it comical in parts. He also likened melee combat to a “directionless flail.”

While Delaney enjoyed some of the game’s puzzle segments, and its exploration, this was not enough to save the experience for him.

“With its reality-bending story, parade of puzzles, and unwieldy combat, Alone in the Dark is, in some ways, more faithful to some turn-of-the-century horror games than their own revitalised modern remakes,” Delany said. “I enjoyed the game’s story, setting, and abundant lore, and I felt smart when I’d overcome some of its puzzles. But others proved so obtuse as to be frustrating, and nothing about the combat even climbs to a level I’d call serviceable – it’s consistently poor.”

Eurogamer – 2 Stars

Over on Eurogamer, critic Vikki Blake also criticised the game’s combat system, calling the game janky and unpolished in her review.

“In fact, there’s no part of this modern Alone in the Dark remake that’s jank-free – combat, puzzles, sound, script; you name it,” Blake wrote. “For some, it’ll feel like an integral part of Alone in the Dark‘s experience that’ll only add to its appeal. For others, it’ll be an instant turn-off. For me? For me, it’s somewhere in the middle, straddling a forgettable no-man’s-land of mediocrity that’s only saved, in part, by the reimagined storytelling.”

While Blake had plenty of criticism for the game, she did also share slight praise for the game’s main ideas and story, which features plenty of unique deviations from the original adventure. That praise didn’t extend to the game’s script and performances, but Blake enjoyed the overarching vision and ideas backing Alone in the Dark.

PC Gamer – 76/100

Ending the review roundup on a more positive note, PC Gamer critic Alexander Chatziioannou seemingly loved his time with Alone in the Dark, praising its atmosphere, callbacks to the original game, and twists that keep its horror story compelling. Unlike other critics, Chatziioannou had high praise for the dialogue and performances in Alone in the Dark, finding David Harbour and Jodie Comer’s chemistry palpable – “natural, flowing, unafraid to be occasionally funny.”

He also praised the game’s writing, its “Lynchian sense of disconnect” and its strangeness. While he noted bugs in the experience, this didn’t impact his enjoyment.

“Alone in the Dark is a resounding success, not a cynical attempt to cash in on a moderately recognisable brand name, but made with intelligence and a fondness for the series that really shines through,” Chatziioannou said. “The fact is nowhere more apparent than the myriad little callbacks that are organically, rather than prosaically, injected into proceedings: from Grace Saunders holding up a mask that recalls Edward’s original character model, to a striking late-game section that had me locked in a fixed-camera perspective.”

Alone in the Dark (2024) is out now for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

