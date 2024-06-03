Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC likely set for Summer Game Fest reveal

Alan Wake 2‘s previously announced Night Springs DLC could be set for a major reveal at Summer Game Fest 2024, should Remedy Entertainment’s latest Twitter / X posts be any indication. To kick off June, the developer changed its logo and social name to “Poison Pill Entertainment: Since 1995 Night Springs City” – a notable inversion.

The opposite of a Remedy would naturally be Poison, in the same way that the fictional town of Night Springs is analogous to Alan Wake‘s Bright Falls. As a further teaser, Remedy has posted an image of a mug from Nite’s Diner, likely to be a Night Springs counterpart to the Oh Deer Diner in Bright Falls.

Summer Game Fest organiser and host Geoff Keighley responded with “emoji eyes” to this teaser, suggesting there may be more to this reveal in the very near future.

What is Night Springs?

In the canon of Alan Wake, Night Springs is a fictional television show where strange things take place – it’s a lot like The Twilight Zone. In the original game, Alan reveals he wrote several episodes for the show, prior to his time under the influence of the Dark Presence, trapped at the bottom of Cauldron Lake.

As implied by earlier teasers, the world of Night Springs will come to life in Alan Wake 2‘s Night Springs DLC – the first of two major expansions for the game.

Read: Remedy cancels multiplayer game Project Kestrel

“Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories… in Night Springs,” Remedy initially said of the Night Springs chapter. “Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional tv-show set in the world of Alan Wake.”

Based on this description, it would seem characters from Alan Wake will find themselves within the fictional town of Night Springs during the events of the game, potentially as a result of Alan’s writing once again coming to life.

What happened at the end of Alan Wake 2?

For a brief spoiler of the end to Alan Wake 2 [please look away now if you’re yet to experience the game’s proper ending], Alan seemingly reclaimed the power of the Dark Presence in his last loop through his imprisonment, gaining the power to alter reality without the influence of this force.

While there are many interpretations of the ending, the most popular is that Wake now has the power to shift reality on his own, as a so-called “parautilitarian” – although he’s at the mercy of his own proclivities and eccentricities.

This is likely to come into play in a major way as Night Springs is brought to life, and the fictional town crosses the barriers into the real world. Based on teasers, we anticipate Night Springs will hold a mirror to Bright Falls in many ways, with it representing the “opposite” face of Alan Wake‘s reality.

For now, Remedy / “Poison Pill” is yet to reveal more about the upcoming DLC chapter that will tease out these ties, but we can expect a trailer or release date imminently. For now, a Summer Game Fest 2024 reveal feels likely, so it’s best to stay tuned.

You can find out more about Summer Game Fest 2024 and when each showcase will air on GamesHub.