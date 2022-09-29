News

 > Xbox

A major Age of Empires anniversary stream is set for October

The live stream will be a celebration of all things Age of Empires, with surprises promised along the way.
29 Sep 2022
Leah J. Williams
age of empires iv history

Xbox

Image: Relic Entertainment

Share Icon

Age of Empires is getting a major 25th Anniversary live stream on 25-26 October 2022, with a massive celebration and surprises planned for the show. It will feature new announcements, interviews with the game development team, and likely plenty of nostalgia for everyone who’s been along for the Age of Empires ride in the last two-and-a-half decades.

To celebrate the announcement, the team at World’s Edge has announced new updates for Age of Empires IV, including an Anniversary Edition. This will contain the base game, all game updates, and two new civilisations to play with – the Ottomans and the Malians. The edition will be available on 26 October 2022, via Steam, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In addition, World’s Edge also announced the Anniversary Update will be available for all players, as a free content update. In addition to the new civilisations, the update will also include ‘new mastery challenges, achievements, and eight new maps and biomes’. Players will also be able to experience improvements to naval balance and waypoint markers as Season Three of the action kicks off.

Read: Age of Empires IV wants to teach valuable lessons about history

It’s likely even more surprises will be included in the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Broadcast. There’s no indication of the scale of these surprises yet – but a new game certainly wouldn’t go amiss. A modern Age of Mythology remake, anyone?

How to watch the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary stream

The Age of Empires 25th Anniversary stream will take place online, via the Xbox Twitch page, the Age of Empires YouTube Channel, the game website, and the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel. It will be live on 25-26 October 2022 at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (26 October)
  • United Kingdom – 7:00 pm CET | 6:00 pm BST (25 October)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (25 October)

Those keen to hear more about the franchise should keep an eye on this upcoming celebration.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Features Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
refantasia game uk advertisers mobile games
?>
News

UK regulators are cracking down on 'sexist' mobile game ads

Several mobile game developers have been warned about sexist ads that spread harmful stereotypes.

Leah J. Williams
superhot game playstation plus
?>
News

Superhot headlines the PlayStation Plus Essential games for October 2022

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus Essential line-up for October 2022.

Leah J. Williams
playstation stars
?>
News

PlayStation Stars launches in select regions today

PlayStation Stars has officially launched in Asia, with other regions set to follow.

Leah J. Williams
crisis core final fantasy video games launching 20227 reunion
?>
Features

The biggest video games still releasing in 2022

This year may look bare, but there's still a handful of gorgeous-looking video games on the way.

Leah J. Williams
ea koei tecmo wild hearts game
?>
News

EA and Koei Tecmo's Wild Hearts launches in February 2023

The game was officially revealed with a debut gameplay trailer that showed off sleek action and innovation.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login