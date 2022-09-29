A major Age of Empires anniversary stream is set for October

Age of Empires is getting a major 25th Anniversary live stream on 25-26 October 2022, with a massive celebration and surprises planned for the show. It will feature new announcements, interviews with the game development team, and likely plenty of nostalgia for everyone who’s been along for the Age of Empires ride in the last two-and-a-half decades.

To celebrate the announcement, the team at World’s Edge has announced new updates for Age of Empires IV, including an Anniversary Edition. This will contain the base game, all game updates, and two new civilisations to play with – the Ottomans and the Malians. The edition will be available on 26 October 2022, via Steam, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In addition, World’s Edge also announced the Anniversary Update will be available for all players, as a free content update. In addition to the new civilisations, the update will also include ‘new mastery challenges, achievements, and eight new maps and biomes’. Players will also be able to experience improvements to naval balance and waypoint markers as Season Three of the action kicks off.

It’s likely even more surprises will be included in the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Broadcast. There’s no indication of the scale of these surprises yet – but a new game certainly wouldn’t go amiss. A modern Age of Mythology remake, anyone?

How to watch the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary stream

The Age of Empires 25th Anniversary stream will take place online, via the Xbox Twitch page, the Age of Empires YouTube Channel, the game website, and the Red Bull Gaming YouTube channel. It will be live on 25-26 October 2022 at the following times around the world:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (26 October)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACST | 2:00 am AWST (26 October) United Kingdom – 7:00 pm CET | 6:00 pm BST (25 October)

– 7:00 pm CET | 6:00 pm BST (25 October) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (25 October)

Those keen to hear more about the franchise should keep an eye on this upcoming celebration.