Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp review roundup

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is finally set to launch for Nintendo Switch, following a year-long sensitivity-based delay forced by Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine. While this delay has contributed to a relatively low-key release for the game, newly-launched reviews provide plenty of reasons to get excited.

Overall, reviews for Re-Boot Camp are wildly positive, with many calling it a worthy refresh of the franchise’s rock-solid gameplay. It appears the two-game remaster has impressed with flashy graphics and strong mechanics – which are seemingly enough to overcome minor shortcomings in each game’s main campaign.

Here’s what critics had to say about Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp.

IGN – 8/10

Jada Griffin of IGN praised the tactical mechanics of the Advance Wars remaster, and its scope for encouraging creativity. She also noted the game’s ‘charming’ art style and use of 3D graphics, which elevate the entire experience:

‘With nicely redone graphics and excellent music bringing the classic turn-based tactical action up to modern standards, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a great return for this long-neglected series and gives me hope for a follow-up that includes the DS games.’

VGC – 8/10

Andy Robinson of VGC had similar praise for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and was particularly impressed by how the remaster balances the needs of returning and new players. He described the game as an improvement on the original, with a ‘generous’ package of content for everyone to enjoy:

‘Wayforward’s remake is ultimately a generous package that feels like a love letter to one of the most memorable handled strategy games ever. Thus, this is one battle well worth considering for fans old and new.’

GameSpot – 7/10

Writing for GameSpot, Jake Dekker was slightly less positive, noting the lack of balance between the first and second games, and some deficiencies in the game’s multiplayer mode. Still, he was overall positive in his assessment, and particularly enjoyed the game’s fun and approachable tactical battles:

‘What makes Advance War 1+2: Re-Boot Camp an exciting prospect today is the same as what made the games compelling when they were first released: fun and approachable strategic gameplay that is built on a solid foundation. While the first title certainly shows its age in the latter stages, the moments of magic that earned Advance Wars a passionate fan base are still there. If turn-based tactical combat is your thing, there is plenty to sink your teeth into here.’

Press Start Australia – 7.5/10

James Berich of Press Start Australia also enjoyed the Advance Wars remaster, but described it as an ‘earnest attempt at a modern update’ that could’ve done slightly more to connect with its audience. Despite this assessment, he had high praise for the game’s tactical battling, and level of challenge:

‘While Re-Boot Camp doesn’t capitalise on its potential, it’s by far a much more accessible version of the original game it is based on. Your gripes with it will no doubt be purely based on personal factors. Still, there’s no denying that underneath it is a solid selection of strategy games that are well worth a look.’

Vooks – 9/10

Daniel Vuckovic of Vooks had one of the most positive reviews of the game, likely inspired by his long-term love of the Advance Wars franchise. While he also noted Re-Boot Camp‘s multiplayer was fairly bare, he had high praise for nearly every other aspect of the game, including its dual campaigns, and visual presentation:

‘Despite it being all these years later, Advance Wars fills the same spot in my life as it did when I was a kid. A game I can play on and off whenever I have a chance – the reasons for it have just changed, with a small child now. With a refreshed looked and sound and just a sprinkling of quality-of-life updates on top of two amazing games, Advance Wars: Re-Boot Camp continues the trend of remade games from Nintendo ’s past that are solid but just need that little freshen-up for the modern player.’