Riot Games to launch LA fire fundraisers in Valorant, League of Legends

Riot Games has announced the imminent launch of two fundraising bundles for Valorant and League of Legends, with both aiming to raise support for victims of the Los Angeles fire disaster. Riot Games is actually based in California, with fires burning “right in [its] backyard in Los Angeles.” Some of the studio’s development team have lost their homes, and many have been forced to evacuate.

Per Riot, it’s already taken steps to support its staff with “temporary housing, emergency stipends, and access to advisory services” and it has now committed to doing more to help the Los Angeles community, with plans to raise funds to help in the rebuilding process.

Starting from 22 January [US], in-game fundraisers will launch in both League of Legends and Valorant, with all proceeds going to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, which will then distribute these funds to “organisations aiding natural disaster recovery in Southern California and around the world.”

In Valorant, players will find the EX.O Collection will now be a “Give Back Bundle.” Between 22–30 January, players will be able to purchase this bundle, with their funds contributing directly to the disaster recovery effort.

In League of Legends, from 23 January to 5 February, Firefighter Tristana will be unvaulted, and sales for this skin will go towards fundraising efforts.

In addition to these special releases, Riot Games has pledged to continue supported those impacted by the wildfire disaster. Already, the company has launched a double-donation campaign for Rioters, “tripling their charitable contributions” with support provided for a range of organisations combating the disaster. It has also provided a backup generator to a local fire station, and provided hundreds of cooked meals via World Central Kitchen.

“As we move forward, we’ll explore different ways to use our physical space to help the community in the weeks and months to come,” Riot Games said. “We also know Rioters will be motivated to assist in any way they can, and we will continue to look for ways to get them involved through volunteer opportunities and the donations of equipment and services.”

Riot Games joins a welcome list of game studios which have aided the disaster recovery efforts. Already, we’ve seen companies including Sony, Activision, and more, providing aid.