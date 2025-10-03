Hades 2, like its predecessor, has proven to be a challenging title. With any rogue-like game, it’s only natural to see keen players online flying through, unlocking different parts with ease, while you’re stuck at the beginning and finding the first boss to be an immovable hurdle.

In a game like this, though, death isn’t something to be discouraged at – it’s a core component of the game, meaning getting back on the saddle is essential to actually enjoying the game.

It’s easier said than done, though, and it helps to have some advice on where to start so that you can begin to build up momentum. If you’re aware of the strategies that make for a good run, you can find your footing.

Hades 2 Best Weapons

You start the game with the Witch’s Staff, but it won’t be long before you begin gaining resources that can be used to unlock other weapons. Even if you are struggling to win a single run, you should be able to acquire what you need for further options – the Sister Blades, for instance, can be unlocked through silver found in Erebus, the first area of the game.

The Sister Blades also happen to be some of the strongest in the game. Not only are they fast and straightforward in terms of strategy, but it’s easy to develop synergies which help you to start dealing out high damage. Poseidon’s Boons especially are excellent at bringing out this kind of potential.

Hades 1 vs 2

While it’s easy to see the similarities between the original game and its sequel at a glance, the two play very differently.

Many of Zagreus’ attacks caused a player to be right in the heart of combat, directly dealing damage to enemies but also making yourself vulnerable. Melinoe, by comparison, has a generally wider array of skills and tools that lead to a greater variety on how a player can approach a situation.

That means, if you’re coming straight from the first Hades, you might be struggling to adapt to this new paradigm. Being too eager to play it like the first could be costing you.

Instead, try and treat it like a new game and take your time to understand each new weapon, boon, upgrade and ability so that you’re using them in the way that they’re meant to be, rather than how you would’ve used them in the first game.

Hades 2 Hidden Aspects

It is also worth touching on how to unlock the Hades 2 hidden aspects, or in other words, the definitive forms for each of the six weapons.

It requires players to meet specific conditions, learn a “Waking Phrase” from a thematic NPC, and spend rare resources to unlock at the Silver Pool.

Crucially, the NPC’s that give you the hidden aspects are the ones that have aspects already. For example, Circe is an aspect for the staff so she gives you the hidden staff.

This repeats for all the others:

Anubis (Staff): Circe

Morrigan (Daggers): Artemis

Supay (Torches): Moros

Nergal (Axe): Charon

Skull: Medea

Shiva: Selene



If you are just coming into the game blind after catching wind of it being one of the highest rated games of 2025, you might have only seen glimpses of the character pulverising their way through hordes of enemies, only to find that you’re struggling to replicate this kind of success.

However, it might be that part of the reason that you’re struggling is that you’re too singularly focused on butting your head against the wall until you make it through that specific part of the game. On any given run, whether you succeed or fail, you gain resources – like the silver mentioned earlier that can be used to unlock one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Exploring these options can not only help you to unlock a wider variety of tools that makes the game easier for yourself, but it also encourages you to engage with the story and characters more which can provide more incentive to keep playing even when you do lose a run, especially as you start to get to grips with the broader rhythm of the game.

Even then, it’s important to remember that if you’re not enjoying yourself, taking a break to come back later is always good for your concentration and perspective.