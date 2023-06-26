Final Fantasy 16 – Hunt Board Guide – The Tricephalic Terror

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably deep into the Final Fantasy 16 Hunt Board, tracking down all manner of beasties across the world map. Of course, if you’re here, you probably also need a little bit of assistance in finding the S-Tier Hunts, since they come with fewer clues to help you pinpoint the actual location of the bounty you need to take down. This article is to help you track down the bounty called The Tricephalic Terror.

Final Fantasy 16 – ‘The Tricephalic Terror’ Hunt Description

This is the third S-Tier bill you’ll come across in the game, following ‘The Breaker of Worlds‘ and ‘Ruin Reawakened. The bounty notice for The Tricephalic Terror reads:

‘A caravan of traders traversing the Velkroy told me of a colossal beast they had encountered on their journey. To hear them tell it, it had the aspect of a dragon, a lion, and a scorpion all at once. I contested that it might be naught but a mirage – a phantasm brought about by the desert heat – but the sweat which ran down their foreheads was cold. and the fear in their eyes, real’. The location provided is: ???

Read: Final Fantasy 16 Review – A Double-Edge Sword

Final Fantasy 16 – ‘The Tricephalic Terror’ Hunt Location

Where most previous hunts have been squirrelled away in distinct pockets and dead-ends located in the map, the trickiness that comes with tracking down this particular mark is that it’s sitting out in a wide open space, and scouring that space is the main chore of this task.

While the location is obscured in the hunt bill, the terms ‘Velkroy‘ and ‘desert heat‘ should pretty quickly clue you into one location: The Velkroy Desert in The Dhalmekian Republic.

You’ll likely remember this one because it served as the first, expansive stop in Clive’s visit to the Dhalmekian Republic. It’s characterised by vast sand dunes, with a towering fallen ruin in the centre of it.

There’s a lot of space to scour if you don’t know exactly where you’re looking, and the bill is vague enough that it could be anywhere. But thankfully, we can tell you it’s located in the Southwest Sector of the Velkroy Desert. Refer to the map below for an exact location:

The marker is where Gorgimera, ‘The Tricephalic Terror’, is located. Image: GamesHub via Square Enix

Read: Final Fantasy 16 Guide: How to get a Chocobo

There, you’ll stumble upon the Level 45 beast known as Gorgimera.

At this point, you’ll likely have fought a very similar manticore-like beast as part of the main story events, so its attack patterns should be familiar to you. Of course, this one is a lot hardier, so some persistence and a few extra potions will serve you well (and remember that if you’re low on consumables, you’ll automatically be restocked if you die against this beast).

Good luck!

If you found this guide helpful, chances are you’ll also appreciate some help for the other S-Tier Hunts in Final Fantasy 16: