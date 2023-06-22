News

Final Fantasy 16 Guide: How to get a Chocobo

Want to run around on a giant chicken? Of course you do. Here's where to find the Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16.
22 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Image: GamesHub via Square Enix

It’s not a Final Fantasy game without a giant chicken to ride around on, and Final Fantasy 16 is no exception – even with its dramatic changes to the series formula. Having a Chocobo to call upon and get around the various environments in the game more quickly is a very handy feature, especially when you don’t feel like getting into every little fight along the way to a location. But when and where can you actually get a Chocobo in FF16?

The good news is it’s not very difficult at all. But it is optional, meaning you could potentially miss it. If you want to be sure, here’s a quick rundown.

Read: Final Fantasy 16 Review – A Double-Edged Sword

Final Fantasy 16: How to get a Chocobo

Clive will obtain his own personal Chocobo during the midpoint of the game through an optional side quest called ‘The White Winged Wonder‘, which is initiated in location called Martha’s Rest.

Image: GamesHub via Square Enix

For us, this came at about the 20-hour mark, but this will vary depending on how long you’ve spent on side activities.

The quest will involve tracking down a white Chocobo who has been leading a pack of others around the town. Once you begin the quest, simply follow the marker to track down the location, where you’ll engage in a short bout of combat.

Image: GamesHub via Square Enix

Once that’s complete, you’ll be treated to a cutscene (did you think that bird looked familiar?), and you’ll then have the ability to summon it to ride at any time, using R3 (click the right analog stick).

To control the Chocobo, simply hold down the R2 trigger to dash forward, use the Left Analog Stick to steer, and remember that you can use L2 to perform sharp turns at high speeds.

Congratulations! Enjoy your new big bird.

Image: GamesHub via Square Enix
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

