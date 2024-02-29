Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to find Vincent Valentine

Fan-favourite Final Fantasy 7 companion Vincent Valentine returns in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – and while his role is slightly different in this game, he’s still a major part of the action.

In the course of your adventure, you’ll be able to find and befriend Vincent, and take him with you on your journey, in a support capacity. If you’re keen to learn more about his role, how to find him, and when you’ll meet him in the game – read on.

Note: Thanks to Square Enix, we were able to get hands-on with the entirety of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ahead of launch. This guide has been prepared for those who wish to learn more about the game and its many potential discoveries.



*** Light story spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth follow. ***

As in the original game, Vincent Valentine appears in the underground of Shinra Manor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This go around, you can’t miss him – he’s an essential part of gameplay, and you’ll need to meet him to progress the game’s story.

He appears in Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra, which is one of 14 chapters in the game. In our playthrough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this chapter took place 23 hours into gameplay – so you will need to work for Vincent if you’re keen to meet him.

As he’s a part of the main story, you won’t need a special guide to find him this time around. In the original game, you needed to solve a mini puzzle to find Vincent. This time, the puzzle is an easy part of the story, and follows multiple battle segments in the Manor.

Once you’re well into Chapter 11, you’ll find your way to the Underground of Shinra Manor (after several obstacles) and stumble across a door to the left of a giant pit, marked by lanterns.

Screenshot: GamesHub

Enter the room, a cutscene will play, and you’ll meet Vincent for the first time. He pops up again later in the Shinra Manor chapter, and will join your party later in the story (although he will only pop in for cameo appearances, and largely stays out of the action.)

There is one more twist to your meeting with Vincent in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – but we’ll let you discover that for yourself.

FInal Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches for PS5 on 29 February 2024.