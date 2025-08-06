Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 are tougher than anything you’ve played in the series so far. These chapters introduce complex performance rankings, secret bosses that can one-shot your party, and missable content that affects your entire playthrough. Whether you’re struggling with Chapter 3’s TV show mechanics or Chapter 4’s climbing puzzles, these tips will help you get through both chapters without missing the highlights.

1. Always defend to build Tension Points (TP) fast

Defending gives you 16% TP instantly, which is way better than trying to build it through attacking. Start most fights by having Susie and Ralsei defend while Kris uses ACT commands. This gets you enough TP for Heal Prayer (33% TP) right away, which can save your life in tougher fights.

2. Get S-rank in Deltarune Chapter 3 or you’ll miss the secret boss

Chapter 3’s TV show format ranks your performance, and you need 1500+ points per round to reach S-rank. S-rank unlocks special changing rooms with minigames that give you keys for the secret boss. Without S-rank, you can’t get the Shadow Mantle, and without the Shadow Mantle, the Roaring Knight will kill you in one hit.

3. Graze enemy attacks for bonus TP

Stay close to enemy bullets without touching them – you’ll see a white outline around your soul when you’re doing it right. This gives you extra TP and makes fights way easier since you’ll have more magic to work with.

4. Use Susie for damage, Ralsei for healing

Susie’s Rude Buster costs 50% TP (40% with Devilsknife) and deals massive damage. Ralsei’s Heal Prayer costs 33% TP and heals the whole party. Keep this simple – Susie attacks, Ralsei heals, Kris uses ACT commands to solve fights peacefully.

5. Don’t skip the minigames in Chapter 3

The S-rank changing rooms have minigames that aren’t just for fun – they’re mandatory for the secret boss. You need to find all 4 keys in Desert Board, stack ingredients while jumping flames in Cooking Challenge, and use both hands (Z and Right Arrow) for the Rhythm Game.

6. Save your money for Chapter 4’s donation system

Chapter 4’s money pool has different rewards based on how much you donate. Donate under $500 for basic items, under $2000 for ReviveMints, or under $9999 for Bitter Tear (heals 2x max HP). Don’t donate $9999+ – you’ll get Gold Widow, which reduces your gold gain by 10%.

7. Equip ClaimClaws for Chapter 4’s climbing sections

ClaimClaws let you access secret areas and are essential for the climbing mechanics. You’ll need to climb while fighting shadow enemies, and charge jumps help you move faster. Without ClaimClaws, you’ll miss tons of hidden content.

8. Master the piano puzzles early

Chapter 4’s piano puzzle system spans multiple sanctuaries, and you need three melody sheets for the Golden Piano. Some pianos move to break obstacles, others unlock secret areas. The Golden Piano unlocks access to the secret boss, so this isn’t optional.

9. Shadow Mantle is mandatory for the Roaring Knight

Without Shadow Mantle equipped, the Roaring Knight will one-shot your entire party. You get it from reaching S-rank in Chapter 3’s Round 3. Equip it on Susie for the best damage output while staying alive.

10. The Roaring Knight fight has five predictable patterns

The secret boss cycles through 5 predetermined attack patterns. Memorize them and you’ll know what’s coming next. Focus on defense – have Kris and Ralsei guard and heal while Susie spams Rude Buster. You only need to deal 25% of the Knight’s HP to win.

11. Chapter 4’s secret boss is completely different

Hammer of Justice is a solo Susie fight where you can’t damage the boss directly. It’s all about survival and parrying. The Green Heart prevents dodging, so you have to block with directional keys. Focus on red arrows (about to hit) over yellow ones.

12. Collect Shadow Crystals from every chapter

Shadow Crystals carry over between save files and chapters. You get one from each chapter’s secret boss, and Seam needs 5 total crystals for ultimate crafting. Don’t sell these – they’re too important for future content.

13. Use HoldBreath ACT for permanent speed boost

The HoldBreath ACT command gives you a permanent soul movement speed increase. Use it once early in difficult fights, especially the Roaring Knight. The speed boost lasts the entire battle and makes dodging way easier.

14. Check every corner for hidden controllers and items

Both chapters reward thorough exploration over speed running. Talk to every NPC multiple times – dialogue cycles often reveal important info. Look for hidden controllers in Chapter 3 (they boost your ranking points) and secret melody sheets in Chapter 4.

15. Save before major story events

Some content becomes permanently inaccessible after specific story moments. Create save slots before fountain sealing, final bosses, or major story progression. You can’t go back to get missed secret boss equipment or Shadow Crystals once you’ve moved forward.

The biggest thing to remember is that these chapters punish players who try to rush through. Take your time, explore everything, and don’t skip the ranking systems or minigames. They’re not optional content – they’re the key to surviving the secret bosses and getting the best equipment. The official Deltarune cheat sheet recommends focusing on TP management and ACT commands for the best results, and that advice is more important than ever in these challenging chapters.