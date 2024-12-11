Wholesome Snack 2024: Every game announcement

Wholesome Snack 2024 arrived jam-packed with new game announcements, including sequels for a range of beloved indie hits. Surprise! Duck Detective is getting a major sequel. So is Australian-made adventure Wylde Flowers, and the fantastic photo sim Toem.

There was also plenty of new games to discover in this showcase, with titles like Aikyam, Sugardew Island, A Waddleful Life, and Lou’s Lagoon being just a few standouts. But who are we kidding? Everything included in the showcase shined brightly, and we can’t wait to see more of them.

Here’s all the games featured during Wholesome Snack 2024.

Capy Castaway

Image: Kitten Cup Studio

Capy Castaway, from Kitten Cup Studio, is a lovely sim game starring an intrepid capybara, and a range of their friends. The trailer for the game showed off cosy gameplay set in a meadow, with the capybara picking up and searching for various items. In a word, it looks adorable.

Tales of Seikyu

Tales of Seikyu was also announced during Wholesome Snack 2024. This is a life sim set in a cosy town where yokai magic is rife, and you must harness it to grow crops, chop trees, roam dungeons, and experience fulfilment. Along the way, you’ll also make friends with a range of folks and creatures, including a capybara (we love capybaras). Tales of Seikyu arrives in early access in Spring 2025 [Northern Hemisphere].

Piece by Piece

Piece by Piece was up next. This is a “repairing” game where you are giving items by a range of animal villagers, and must place them back together, piece by piece, and with paint, to restore them. You can also decorate your business space and your cosy surrounds, to ensure life in your village is “complete.” This game launches in 2025.

Following this, the Wholesome Snack Humble Bundle was highlighted. This bundle includes Minami Lane, Lil Gator Game, Fae Farm, Little Kitty, Big City, Rusty’s Retirement, and more for a very good deal – but better still is that proceeds go towards World Central Kitchen, an organisation providing meals and humanitarian aid to those in crisis.

Rusty’s Retirement

Rusty’s Retirement was up next, with a special thank you message from developer Mister Morris Games that revealed the game now has a new Winter map update via Steam. On this map, robots will consume more biofuel to survive. In addition, the update will introduce new crops, animals, and a new character to meet.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

Image: Happy Broccoli Games

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is already getting a sequel – and we couldn’t be happier. As announced during Wholesome Snack 2024, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping will see the return of the titular Duck Detective as he investigates a whole new case in a mysterious, haunted campground. The game does not currently have a release date, but it’s now available to wishlist on Steam.

Lou’s Lagoon

Lou’s Lagoon was up next. It’s a seaplane delivery adventure where you take to the skies to deliver items, while also exploring on the ground, charting vibrant islands filled with roaming creatures, fish, and hidden secrets. While you’re roaming, you’ll have the chance to purchase items and customise your looks and your plane, while also collecting resources for crafting and building. There’s no release date yet, but wishlisting via Steam is available.

Pine: A Story of Loss

A new trailer for Pine: A Story Of Loss followed. This game is a moving exploration of grief and appreciating the littler things in life, as a woodworker lives out his days. What makes Pine: A Story of Loss so unique is that it plays out wordlessly, encouraging players to inject their own sense of understanding into each moment. This game launches on 13 December 2024.

River Towns

River Towns was up next. This is the next game from the publisher of The Wandering Village, and features similar city-building elements. In this game, you will build up towns surrounded by rivers, ensuring resources flow freely. A demo for River Towns is out now.

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To

This was followed by a trailer for Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To, a cosy match-three puzzler starring a cast of magical creatures. Rather than being a simple match-three game, Spirit Swap will have a story to follow, with each beat introducing new characters and challenges. This game launches on 3 February 2025.

Winter Burrow

Image: Pine Creek Games

Next, we got a new trailer for Winter Burrow, the cosy woodland survival game from Pine Creek Games. In this adventure, you are a tiny mouse wandering through a range of areas, looking for respite from Winter. You’ll be able to craft your own cosy burrow, then head out to brave the cold, and discover secrets in the overworld. Winter Burrow launches in 2025.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – Fuddler’s Courtship DLC

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is getting new DLC! In Fuddler’s Courtship, Snufkin will seemingly meet new friends, and help romance blossom, while completing cosy puzzles and collecting new items. This DLC launches on 17 December 2024.

Aikyam

Up next was the vivacious Aikyam, an Indian culture-inspired turn-based dance battle game where players recruit their own dance party of heroes (all rendered in a lovely, clay-like art style) and then compete in jazzy little battles. You’ll also explore an overworld in Aikyam, making friends and defeating enemies along the way. A demo for the game is out now – and it’s a bunch of fun.

Little Rocket Lab

A world premiere trailer for Little Rocket Lab was up next. In this pixel art game, you’ll explore and build in a techno-infused world, placing machinery and conveyer belts in order to create well-working systems and improve your lab productivity. This game launches in 2025.

Loftia

Image: Qloud Games

Next, we got a new look at Loftia, a social sim game in development at Australian studio, Qloud Games. In this game, you’ll build a sustainable city while making friends, chatting, and having fun. On floating islands, you’ll be able to establish a home and garden, and your friends are seemingly able to contribute to your projects with shared crafting mechanics. You can now wishlist the game on Steam.

Star Birds

Star Birds got a trailer next. This upcoming game is from the creators of Dorfromantik, and features mining and building in a colony in the stars. You’ll be able to mine planets for their resources, set up linking tech, and eventually use your resources to build new items on other planets. The game launches in 2025.

Locomoto

Locomoto was up next in Wholesome Snack 2024. This game is set on a train, and stars a young attendant looking to provide the best experience possible to passengers. You will guide them through a range of traveller requests, while also venturing into nearby towns to grab items to improve the train, inside and out. Locomoto is now available to wishlist on Steam.

Naiad

A new trailer for Naiad followed. This game is a cosy, relaxing adventure where you guide a water spirit through a mysterious river. The game is relatively minimalist, and allows players to explore at their own pace, creating a wholesome, stress-free vibe. Naiad is out now.

A Waddleful Life

Image: Shaky Shrub Games

A Waddleful Life was shown off next in Wholesome Snack 2024. This is an adventure starring a duck mother and her ducklings wandering through a natural world, playing in their surrounds. The ducks can go on swings, collect fireflies and sticks, harvest berries, and more – all of which are adorable. The game is now available to wishlist.

Sky: Children of Light

A trailer for Sky: Children of Light was next. This mindful game is getting a new event for the holiday season, with “new lands” and “timeless tales” on the way. In addition to events featuring Moomins and Hello Kitty favourites, Sky: Children of Light will also be getting an Alice’s Wonderland Cafe event from 23 December 2024.

Pinbleton Park

Pinbleton Park was up next – and it made a major impression. This game is a pinball-inspired cosy sim, where players will play pinball across a range of village stages, while experiencing a wholesome story. It seems you’ll be able to explore villages from the ground, and by pinballing, making for a layered experience. This game is now available for wishlisting.

Despelote

Despelote appeared next in Wholesome Snack 2024. This is a game set in Ecuador in 2001, and examines the influence of soccer on a young boy. Notably, the game is created using photography, giving a real sense of place and history.

Sugardew Island

Sugardew Island was up next. This is a cosy farm sim where you can grow crops, raise animals, gather resources, and open your very own farm store. This is definitely of the Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons variety, but with the neat twist of introducing shop gameplay. There’s also a focus on stress-free gaming, so there won’t be any time limits on days. This game launches in early 2025.

Wylde Society

Image: Studio Drydock

As a very nice surprise, a sequel to Studio Drydock’s Wylde Flowers was up next. Wylde Society is seemingly a prequel to Wylde Flowers, starring Victorian-era witches as they experience magical high society life. There’s elements of Bridgerton in the game’s design, with gameplay including magical balls. The game doesn’t currently have a release date, but is available to wishlist now.

Toem 2

Image: Something We Made

The final major surprise of Wholesome Snack 2024 was the announcement of a sequel to Toem, the excellent exploration-based photography sim. This teaser trailer was relatively simple: it began with flowers blowing in a breeze, and tiny little birds appearing, before a camera was revealed, and the title card for Toem 2 popped in. What a lovely note to end the show.

You can watch the entirety of Wholesome Snack 2024 on YouTube.