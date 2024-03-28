Indie video game releases are set to rule April 2024, with a number of brilliant-looking adventures launching over the coming weeks. We’ve got some Australian representation, in the form of Broken Roads, and we’ve also got the unique, handmade tale Harold Halibut on the way.

Then, there’s Surgent Studios’ Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, quirky Soulslike Another Crab’s Treasure, stylish puzzle-shooter Children of the Sun, and more. Of course, there’s also bigger AAA titles in the mix, including Stellar Blade, Sand Land, and No Rest for the Wicked.

Here’s all the biggest video game releases for April 2024.

Children of the Sun

Image: René Rother / Devolver Digital

Release Date: 9 April 2024

Platform(s): PC

Children of the Sun is an upcoming Devolver Digital-published “puzzle-shooter” that tasks players with destroying an evil cult, in the shoes of a figure known only as THE GIRL. Wielding a sniper rifle, THE GIRL must find her way out of her dire circumstances, and forge a brighter future in a hail of bullets.

Read: Children of the Sun – Preview

In our early preview of Children of the Sun, we praised its complexity and puzzles, and the ways in which it rewards clever thinking: “With hues of deep purple and vivid yellow setting the mood, Children of the Sun has a striking art style that complements the off-kilter cult storyline,” we wrote. “Our preview slice of Children of the Sun was a feast of unconventional sniper mechanics and strikingly atmospheric vibes.”

Botany Manor

Image: Balloon Studios / Whitethorn Games

Release Date: 9 April 2024

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

If you’re in the mood for cosier puzzles, then Botany Manor might strike your fancy. This is an exploration-focused puzzler where you wander the grounds of a manor surrounded by a bright botanical garden. Each plant in your domain needs tender care, which usually depends on puzzle solutions. You’ll traverse the grounds of your manor, discover new plants or seeds, and then work through a number of garden puzzles.

Some plants will need help to grow, and you may be required to uproot and replant trees, using your knowledge of botany and careful research to ensure the perfect garden. As you replenish your grounds, you’ll also discover various historical mysteries, and learn more about the titular Botany Manor.

Broken Roads

Image: Drop Bear Bytes

Release Date: 10 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Australian-made game Broken Roads finally launches in April 2024, after a six-month delay for polish. In this game, you control a group of wanderers in the Australian outback, learning to survive in the harsh post-apocalypse. The game is inspired by classic CRPGs like Fallout, so you can anticipate hard choices, neat world-building, and plenty of consequences for your actions.

Broken Roads promises a uniquely Australian take on life in the post-apocalypse, and it should also be a real treat for those looking for a stylish, fresh CRPG inspired by the genre’s past.

Harold Halibut

Image: Slow Bros.

Release Date: 16 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

For a touch of the strange and creatively unique, Harold Halibut should be on your list of major game releases for April 2024. In this adventure, you are Harold, a man who lives aboard a sunken spaceship and seeks to comprehend his circumstances. Not only does the game have a unique premise, it’s also incredibly eye-catching, thanks to its handmade art style.

Read: Harold Halibut preview – Why handmade games aren’t taking a step back in an AI-driven future

Every object, item, and slice of scenery in this game has been created by hand, and then 3D scanned into the game, giving the action a lifelike, intricate feel that is immediately compelling. Harold Halibut looks absolutely stunning in action – and we can’t wait to check it out.

Europa

Image: Helder Pinto / Novadust Entertainment

Release Date: 16 April 2024

Platform(s): PC

Europa is a game of “adventure, exploration and meditation” where you travel through the gorgeous moon of Europa looking for answers to the riddles of the universe. “Run, glide and fly through the remains of a ruined utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive.”

What is most compelling about Europa is its idyllic environments, all of which are explorable by jetpack or on foot, with the flow and rhythm of traverse being part of the journey. As you travel, you’ll uncover an array of puzzles and secrets, all of which spell out the hidden mysteries at the end of the world.

No Rest for the Wicked

Image: Moon Studios

Release Date: 18 April 2024 (Early Access)

Platform(s): PC

No Rest for the Wicked, the new game from Moon Studios (Ori and the Blind Forest), enters Steam Early Access in April 2024. In this medieval era action-RPG, you are a member of an order of holy warriors, attempting to defeat an encroaching force known as the Pestilence. To defeat it, you’ll need to master precise Souls-like combat skills, and work through a web of politics.

You’ll also need to learn crafting and survival, and make tough choices about defeating monsters – as some of them may be your former friends. No Rest for the Wicked will be in Early Access for as long as it takes to make the game “one of the finest ARPGs out there.”

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Image: Rabbit & Bear Studios

Release Date: 23 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is finally releasing in April 2024, as a follow-up to the excellent Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. In this JRPG inspired by the classics, you are attempting to fight for peace against a backdrop of war, as the powerful Galdean Empire wields strange artefacts and technologies to control the fate of the universe.

In your role as a young leader, you will put together a band of wanderers, all fighting for their own towns and belief systems, and work to overthron the total control threatened by evil forces. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was a major Kickstarter success story in 2020, and there’s high expectations for this game release.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Image: Surgent Studios

Release Date: 23 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is an upcoming puzzle-platformer / Metroidvania that follows a young warrior who bargains for the life of his father with the God of Death. For developer Abubakar Salim, it was a chance to grieve his own father, and to create a fresh, creative world inspired by Bantu mythology.

Read: Grief in full colour – An interview with Abubakar Salim for Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

In early glimpses, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU has looked stunning, with sleek and smooth traversal aiding a compelling and emotional tale about dealing with grief, and the lengths we’ll go for loved ones. Anyone who enjoyed recent hit Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown should certainly keep an eye on this adventure.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants

Image: Cradle Games

Release Date: 23 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants was originally released a few years back as an arcade-only title. In April 2024, it’s officially releasing for PC and consoles, allowing everyone to hop in and experience beat-em-up action on the small screen.

On top of the stages from the original arcade version of the game, this release also comes with additional content: three new stages, and six new boss battles.

As you may note from the screenshot, the game is based on the 3D cartoon from the 2010s, rather than the classic and more nostalgic animated series of the 1980s.

Another Crab’s Treasure

Image: Aggro Crab

Release Date: 25 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Another Crab’s Treasure is a bright and colourful game all about a tiny crab fighting its way through an underwater world, attempting to buy back its favourite shell. While it looks incredibly cute, don’t be fooled – because Another Crab’s Treasure is actually a tightly-focused Soulslike with difficult combat, and plenty of towering bosses.

Its world is fun, funny, and very neat – its underwater cityscape designs are particularly novel – but you’ll need to stay on track to find your way through this adventure. If you’re not used to the dodging, rolling, and stabbing of Dark Souls, or you don’t learn quickly, you’re in for a world of (adorable) pain.

SaGa: Emerald Beyond

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 25 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

SaGa Emerald Beyond, the latest in the long-running SaGa series, takes players on a quest through various worlds, following lines of destiny. Each character in your main party has their own agenda, and is travelling with you for a variety of reasons – one is a witch seeking her magic, one is a vampire lord looking to regain his throne – and you must aid their journey.

It appears there’ll be a wild array of plot threads to forge in this adventure, with each story branch depending on your individual choices and actions in high-tension moments. That adds a layer of stress to each choice, but based on early details, it does appear SaGa Emerald Beyond will be perfect for multiple playthroughs, each with their own outcome.

Megaton Musashi W: Wired

Image: Level-5

Release Date: 25 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch

In Megaton Musashi W: Wired, you will become a pilot for a giant mech, and then wield its weapons in a fight against an alien force that threatens the peace of Earth. While Level-5’s classic mech action series hasn’t quite achieved mainstream popularity worldwide, it maintains a dedicated audience base that will no doubt be pleased to see this game launching in April 2024.

Megaton Musashi W: Wired was originally locked in for release in 2023, but it did slip off the calendar, and under the radar towards the later half of the year. Now, we know it’s finally set to arrive very shortly. Stay tuned for some meaty, cinematic mech action.

Stellar Blade

Image: Shift Up / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 26 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Stellar Blade is an upcoming PlayStation 5-exclusive game that stars a deadly warrior slashing their way through a post-apocalyptic Earth filled with monstrous threats. Beyond its neat sci-fi lean, what makes Stellar Blade most unique is its devotion to “feminine action” – in that its main protagonist and every other hero is a lithe, shockingly flexible, curvaceous woman.

Read: Stellar Blade demo – A surprising romp of precision and ponytails

In our early preview, we noted: “From the moment you whip out the (admittedly sick as hell) triangle blade from protagonist EVE’s ponytail, your attention is required to slice and slash in precise movements, parrying and dodging to form impressive combos. While aesthetically, it gives Bayonetta vibes, it feels like a different beast entirely – and it’s an unashamedly violent one at that.” We look forward to seeing more from Stellar Blade later in April 2024.

Sand Land

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: 26 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Sand Land is an upcoming adaptation of the late Akira Toriyama manga of the same name, which follows a young, devilish hero named Beelzebub attempting to traverse a wasteland ruled by water scarcity.

While Sand Land did not achieve the same popularity as Toriyama’s other most famous series, Dragon Ball, it remains highly regarded for its fun story, and its charming post-apocalyptic setting. This will be fully explorable in the upcoming game, which sends players on a quest to the Legendary Spring, where water flows in abundance.

Manor Lords

Image: Slavic Magic

Release Date: 26 April 2024

Platform(s): PC

After several years in (solo) development, Manor Lords, a medieval strategy game with city-building and tactical battle elements, will finally release in April 2024. In this game, you are a medieval lord controlling a great swathe of land. To help it grow and thrive, you must make tough decisions, place ample resources, ensure your armies are up to scratch, and then guide your tiny citizens to battle against other villages.

One of the core appeals of Manor Lords is its devotion to realism, and its seeming sense of freedom. As revealed in early gameplay footage, it allows you to build without a grid, using snap-lock paths to create your villages, and guide your flock. Age of Empires and Total War fans should check this one out.

Top Spin 2K25

Image: Hangar 13

Release Date: 26 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

If you’ve ever wanted to live out dreams of being a global tennis superstar, then TopSpin 2K25 is likely the game for you. While the series has been absent for quite some time, the returning popularity of tennis as entertainment makes now the perfect time for a franchise return.

In this game, you can expect a playable array of real-life tennis tournaments, as well as a cast of real-life tennis superstars including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and more.

Braid, Anniversary Edition

Image: Number None

Release Date: 30 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS and Android (Netflix)

Braid, Anniversary Edition is an upgraded and remastered edition of the original Braid with the option of a fresh visual style, as well as 15 hours of developer commentary. As with the original version of the game, Braid sees you completing an array of environmental and time-based puzzles in the quest to save a princess from a monster.

Of course, not everything is as it seems in Braid. While the core twist of the adventure has been spoiled for an entire generation of gamers, there’s every chance the Anniversary Edition will allow fresh and eager new players to experience it from a new perspective.

Sea of Thieves

Image: Rare

Release Date: 30 April 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Multiplayer pirate adventure Sea of Thieves is coming to PlayStation 5 at the end of April 2024 – and while it’s technically a game that’s already been released, its PlayStation port is likely to be a huge affair. Since Sea of Thieves launched in 2018, it’s been an incredibly popular title – but only for those players with access to an Xbox console or PC.

Now, a whole new generation of potential Sea of Thieves players will have access to the game. There’s high hopes the PS5 launch will allow for whole new, wily crews of pirates to take to the seas and unleash their wrath, ushering in a new and more bountiful era of piracy.

