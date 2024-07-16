PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase winners revealed

PAX Aus has today announced the twelve winners of the PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase, with each game set to be highlighted in a key position on the event’s show floor. Six video games and six tabletop games have been chosen to represent the best of Australian game development, with each charting unique themes.

Max Mustard from Toast Interactive has been selected for its colourful VR platforming experience. Anticitizen: Red from Queebly Software is also set to feature in the PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase, with this game having grown significantly from its roots as a plucky student game. The Rewinder 2 from Misty Mountain Studio is another highlight – this game follows on from the excellent, spooky adventure game The Rewinder, and builds on its explorations of Chinese mythology.

“Game development is a long and difficult journey, so being recognised in this capacity is a huge encouragement for our small team,” Felix Wei, founder of Misty Mountain Studio said in a press release. “Being part of the PAX Aus Indie Showcase also gives us a great opportunity to showcase our project to thousands and potentially millions of audiences.”

Over on the tabletop side of things, there’s a variety of projects represented. Fight with Spirit from Storybrewers Roleplaying is a light-hearted TTRPG that follows a team of sports people (you pick the sport) as they overcome the odds to win. Oracle is a social deduction game where you must weed out specific players, based on observation and analysis.

Here’s the full list of games set to feature in the PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase:

PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase: Video Game Winners

Max Mustard (Toast Interactive) – “Combining the best first-person power-ups with the timeless charm of classic third-person platforming, players will venture through immersive landscapes, facing tough challenges, unexpected twists and moral dilemmas, forcing you to make difficult decisions that will shape the course of your journey.”

Unthered (True Anomaly Entertainment) – “Finds players stranded in deep space with a mission to survive against all odds.”

Anticitizen: Red (Queebly Software) – “Uses bullet time, a variety of movement mechanics and an improvised arsenal to outwit and outgun biker gangs and corporate police in an American-occupied cyberpunk Australia.”

Ascending Inferno (Oppolyon Studios) – “Not for the faint of heart (or rage quitters) as it will challenge players to master the art of precision platforming as they dribble, header, juggle and kick their way through various layers of Inferno to save their sibling Vincent, a recently deceased soccer player.”

Rita (SporkTank) – “A charming word-based puzzle adventure where crossword puzzles and cosy RPG worlds collide.”

The Rewinder 2 (Misty Mountain Studio) – “An action-adventure game inspired by Eastern mythology, allowing players to explore cursed villages and dungeons, solve crimes, unlock new skills and meet all sorts of ghosts and monsters along the way.”

PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase: Tabletop Winners

Fight with Spirit (Storybrewers Roleplaying) – “A sports drama RPG about a team growing up together and fighting for their passion.”

Oracle (Oracle Games) – “A thrilling blend of deduction and betrayal. In this card game, each player is given a secret role card with the objective of eliminating specific players on it.”

Glade (Teafrog Games) – “A cosy tabletop game that tasks players to create a mystic garden around their ‘homestead’ that outscores their opponents.”

Frayed Ally (Button Fox) – “Invites players into the untamed streets of Sewer City, where the echo of clashing weapons and the stench of burning magic fill the alleyways.”

Nimbus (Neural Forge) – “An abstract, high-strategy, dynamic board game where the goal is to eliminate your opponent’s Nimbus piece.”

MEAN! (Mean Games) – “A fast-paced card game filled with fun, strategy and sabotage.”