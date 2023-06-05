[GIVEAWAY] Begin your adventure in Dungeons & Dragons (Australia Only)

GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are offering several Australian readers who have been curious about the world of Dungeons & Dragons the chance to kickstart their pen-and-paper adventures in the wonderful world of tabletop RPGs. Up for grabs are a total of five Dungeons & Dragons prize packs.

One (1) first-prize winner will receive a copy of the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set (valued at AUD $209.99) which includes the three core rulebooks you’ll need to build your own adventures – the Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual. They’ll also receive a Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set (valued at AUD $30), a ready-to-play adventure to get you started immediately.

Four (4) runners-up will receive a copy of the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set.

Here’s the official rundown of everything you could win:

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set

Need a refresh on your well-worn copies? Have a friend who is itching to get into the game? Want a super-handy case to hold all that D&D goodness? The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks and a Dungeon Master’s Screen, everything you need to create and play adventures of your own in the world’s greatest roleplaying game.

ALL THE TOOLS : The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks (Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, Monster Manual) plus a Dungeon Master’s Screen, all collected in a stylish slipcase. It’s the perfect gift for any D&D fan.

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is your gateway to action-packed adventures in the cooperative storytelling game Dungeons & Dragons, where heroes battle monsters, find treasure, and undertake epic quests.

This box contains the essential rules of the game plus everything you need to play heroic characters caught up in an ancient war among dragons as they explore the secrets of Stormwreck Isle.

THIS SET INCLUDES:

48-page adventure booklet with everything you need to get started

32-page rulebook for playing characters of levels 1–3

5 ready-to-play characters, each with a character sheet

6 polyhedral game dice

How To Enter

To be in the running to win, all you need to do is:

Fill out the form below with your details

Complete additional actions for more entries in the running

Give us your most creative answer to the following challenge:

‘Tell us the worst way a Dungeons & Dragons party can all die, in 25 words or less’

The competition will close on Monday 19 June 2023 at 11:59pm AEST, with the sole winner being chosen and contacted by the 22 June 2023. This competition is open to residents of Australia only. Good luck!

