[GIVEAWAY] Begin your adventure in Dungeons & Dragons (Australia Only)

Curious about tabletop RPGs? Let us help you kickstart your adventures with our Dungeons & Dragons giveaway!
5 Jun 2023
Dungeons and Dragons

Image: Wizards of the Coast

GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are offering several Australian readers who have been curious about the world of Dungeons & Dragons the chance to kickstart their pen-and-paper adventures in the wonderful world of tabletop RPGs. Up for grabs are a total of five Dungeons & Dragons prize packs.

One (1) first-prize winner will receive a copy of the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set (valued at AUD $209.99) which includes the three core rulebooks you’ll need to build your own adventures – the Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual. They’ll also receive a Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set (valued at AUD $30), a ready-to-play adventure to get you started immediately.

Four (4) runners-up will receive a copy of the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set.

Here’s the official rundown of everything you could win:

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set

Need a refresh on your well-worn copies? Have a friend who is itching to get into the game? Want a super-handy case to hold all that D&D goodness? The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks and a Dungeon Master’s Screen, everything you need to create and play adventures of your own in the world’s greatest roleplaying game.

  • ALL THE TOOLS: The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rules Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks (Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, Monster Manual) plus a Dungeon Master’s Screen, all collected in a stylish slipcase. It’s the perfect gift for any D&D fan.
  • PLAYER’S HANDBOOK: The essential reference for every D&D player, the Player’s Handbook contains rules for character creation and advancement, backgrounds and skills, exploration and combat, equipment, spells, and much more.
  • DUNGEON MASTER’S GUIDE: Teaches how to run D&D adventures for other players and how to give them monsters to fight, mysteries to solve, and fantasy worlds to explore.
  • MONSTER MANUAL: Helps the Dungeon Master (the game’s narrator) fill games with iconic fantasy creatures. Includes details and rules for over 400 monsters from goblins to dragons, with over 150 illustrations.

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is your gateway to action-packed adventures in the cooperative storytelling game Dungeons & Dragons, where heroes battle monsters, find treasure, and undertake epic quests.

This box contains the essential rules of the game plus everything you need to play heroic characters caught up in an ancient war among dragons as they explore the secrets of Stormwreck Isle.

THIS SET INCLUDES:

  • 48-page adventure booklet with everything you need to get started
  • 32-page rulebook for playing characters of levels 1–3
  • 5 ready-to-play characters, each with a character sheet
  • 6 polyhedral game dice

How To Enter

To be in the running to win, all you need to do is:

  • Fill out the form below with your details
  • Complete additional actions for more entries in the running
  • Give us your most creative answer to the following challenge:

‘Tell us the worst way a Dungeons & Dragons party can all die, in 25 words or less’

The competition will close on Monday 19 June 2023 at 11:59pm AEST, with the sole winner being chosen and contacted by the 22 June 2023. This competition is open to residents of Australia only. Good luck!

Dungeons & Dragons Prize Packs (GamesHub)

