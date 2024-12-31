Choosing my editor’s picks feels absolutely wild, largely because it feels crazy that it’s already been a year of editorship! It’s safe to say it has been a wild twelve months at the helm of GamesHub. Between turmoil in the industry, to the ever-present joy of being around fellow games enthusiasts, to the absolute honour I have in working with legends like Leah J. Williams, I’ve been absolutely stoked to steer this ship.

When I first sat down to write this list of editor’s picks, I truly was not expecting it to be so tricky to narrow down. In my mind, it was a fairly so-so year for games. Maybe a couple of good ones, right? Wrong. There’s been a stack of genuinely enjoyable games that blew me out of the water and made the year so much more fun.

Plus, I’ve had the opportunity to catch up on some games that I missed over the past couple of years, which was a real joy. I should note, there are some obvious games here that I’ve not included – Astro Bot, for instance, was so incredible and clearly fantastic that we had it as GamesHub’s GOTY. But I’m trying to spread the love a bit, so without further ado, here are my editor’s picks of 2024 – in no particular order.

Still Wakes The Deep

A masterpiece in audio design, Still Wakes The Deep scared the absolute shit out of me. As someone who is deeply thalassophobic and does not vibe with the idea of being stranded out in the middle of the deep ocean on an oil rig anyway, it was always going to be a very concerning ride – but man, was it thrilling.

Although I played this game like a kind of exposure therapy, the conceit and the execution were so incredible that I still consider going back for another play-through, despite knowing how much it will ruin my psyche. From the authenticity of the Scottish brogue, through to the ominous, skin-crawling sounds of the cosmic horror you’ve unleashed, it’s a truly enthralling experience and well worth inclusion in my Editor’s Picks list.

Image: Secret Mode

When I say this game had me kicking my feet and giggling until 3am, I’m not remotely joking. I’ve waxed lyrical about A Date With Death now on multiple podcasts, because the flirting and dialogue choices in this game are so realistic to how I flirt that it felt like a slice of my brain under a microscope, so it’s no surprise it made the cut for editor’s picks.

A Date With Death is a flirt-heavy chatroom simulator, wherein you build up a relationship with the grim reaper that has been sent to, well, kill you and reap your soul. It’s way more romantic than it sounds, I swear!

The DLC came out just at the tail end of the year, and there’s even a spicy optional patch for those players who want to get a little more intimate with Grim. Plus, there’s an adorable stuffed axolotl, some seriously cute art, and even a pet you can interact with in between chats (I chose a snake and named her Trinket, personally). Great game! No notes! I want to flirt like this forever!

Image: Two and a Half Studios

Turnip Boy Robs A Bank

Who could have predicted that one of my absolute favourite games of the year would involve the escapades of a thieving vegetable? Turnip Boy Robs A Bank is a truly delightful romp that had me grinning stupidly at my Switch for hours.

From the art style to the dialogue and everything in between, this is a sequel that brings higher stakes, loftier goals and one heck of a heist. I loved this game so much – it’s so funny and sharp that it makes you feel like robbing a bank is the most reasonable thing in the world for a turnip to do.

It’s possibly the most left field choice for my Editor’s Picks list, but it truly outshone so many of the other games I played, just by virtue of being so adorable and engaging that I still linger on it now. I’ve had Turnip Boy dreams! I’m hooked!

Read: Turnip Boy Robs A Bank review – Full of beans (and assorted vegetables)

Image: Snoozy Kazoo

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This franchise holds an incredibly special place in my heart, so it’s safe to say that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle had a lot to live up to. I was apprehensive going in, but my fears were allayed – it captures the essence of Indiana Jones in a genuinely enjoyable, rollicking ride, and it feels so satisfying to trudge through sand, jungle and rooftops in Indy’s well-worn shoes.

The feel and energy of this game is exactly the right balance of light and shade, legacy and freshness. I can’t wait to make my Dad (a retired history professor and Indiana Jones tragic) sit down and play it with me over the break. He’s going to lose his mind.

Read: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review – As Indy as it comes

Image: MachineGames

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

After waiting ten whole years for this instalment, there was a lot of pressure riding on Dragon Age: The Veilguard to land. I had the extreme privilege of heading over to San Francisco for the preview event for this game, and it amped me up so significantly that I worried the full game wouldn’t live up to it. Fortunately, it not only lived up to expectations, it exceeded them.

My Lucanis-romancing, shortsword-whirling, wise-cracking Rook provided some much-needed entertainment at a very stressful time of the year, and for that, it will have a safe place in my heart (even if some of the game’s events utterly broke it). I’m fine, but Bioware I just wanna talk.

Image: BioWare