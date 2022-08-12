Cult of the Lamb: 7 tips you should know before starting

Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb may be adorable, at least in a sinister sort of way, but it’s no walk in the park. Between the fast-paced, dungeon-crawling combat and the increasingly complex follower and base management, the game will really put the titular lamb (and you) to work in order to appease The One Who Waits.

The game will provide you with a wide range of tutorials to refer back to whenever you get stuck, but there are certainly a number of things and habits you should always keep in mind if you don’t want to always feel like you’re on the back foot. Here are our top Cult of the Lamb tips to ensure the long-term success of your cult.

Smash and explore everything

If you defeat all the enemies in a particular room, don’t just call it a day there. Take to every part of the environment – including the grass – with your weapon to maximise your spoils to return home with. This is a surefire way to collect bones, which are important for rituals, as well as other materials like grass and meat.

Locations with a non-hostile NPC are generally host to an even better range of items laying around (including coins), so while it might seem rude, don’t hesitate to destroy literally everything you can around them while they regale you with their life story.

Screenshot: GamesHub / Massive Monster

Interact with everyone

Non-hostile NPCs don’t just provide great loot while on a crusade, but can also offer new quests, devotion, or potentially game-changing items. Talking to these characters, even when just passing through, may lead to some interesting story progression, as well as trades for much-needed resources when mid-game.

Teach a lamb to fish

The Stardew Valley-esque fishing minigame in Cult of the Lamb is simple, but it’s also extremely important as you grow your following and struggle to feed your cult without making them violently ill. Fishing is quick and doesn’t cost any resources to do, making it a quick solution to starving followers and plummeting faith.

Plan your crusade carefully

There are a number of ways you can go during the progression of a crusade, each with different characteristics – some locations involve straight-up combat, while others might promise a follower or resources, should you visit the location on your journey to the final boss. Once you’ve selected to go down one path, there’s no turning back, so make sure to consider what overall path will benefit you depending on whether you need resources, gold, or want to speedrun through to the end.

Listen to your flock

Image: Massive Monster

From time to time, your followers will make requests of you, with denial leading to a drop in faith. Make sure not to ignore these requests, as they can provide a hefty bonus if completed. Be quick, though; these quests are timed, and failure to complete them might leave you dealing with dissenters. It’s worth noting that some requests might involve playing pranks such as feeding poop in a bowl to other members, so be sure to consider the cons of any similar requests against the faith reward if it’s undertaken.

Prepare the base

If you’re indoctrinating new recruits, make sure to have ample unassigned beds built beforehand. Bringing in a new member will give you a faith bonus, but you lose a decent amount of faith if there aren’t enough beds, even if the new member joins during the day. Having spare beds built avoids any drop in faith and keeps your cult happy.

If you still have leftover materials and divine inspiration after all those beds, building an outhouse as soon as you can will keep your cult clean and reduce illness. On top of this, the outhouse also reduces the amount of time spent cleaning up vomit and other messes as your following grows.

Screenshot: Gameshub / Massive Monster

Replay and revisit

Once you’ve killed a Bishop in Cult of the Lamb, it might be logical to move on to the next area without a second thought. However, this is only the beginning of your journey to each location – once the big bad is out of the way, creatures grow stronger as they vie for control over the land.

On top of the added challenge of harder foes, there’s still plenty of loot and aesthetics specific to each location to collect. With portals to the Bishop’s boss fights also still available after destroying their crossed-out totems during each run, you can really perfect your tactics – taking no damage during a crusade leads to a bonus in your final spoils!

Cult of the Lamb launches for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on 11 August 2022. Read our review of Cult of the Lamb here.