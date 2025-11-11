In a game changing partnership that’s set to elevate the video game industry’s premier night, Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights to live stream The Game Awards 2025 for the first time ever. The announcement, dropped by host Geoff Keighley on Tuesday, marks a bold expansion for the annual spectacle.

We’re excited to welcome @PrimeVideo as another distribution partner for #TheGameAwards Live on Thursday, December 11.



For the first time, The Game Awards will stream live on @primevideo around the world in more than 200 countries and territories. pic.twitter.com/bcJvuRIPMQ — The Game Awards (@geoffkeighley) November 11, 2025

Kicking off at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, December 11, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, The Game Awards 2025 promises a feast for gamers. Expect edge of your seat world premieres, blockbuster game reveals, electrifying musical numbers, and hard-fought awards saluting the year’s top titles and trailblazing creators. Adding Hollywood flair, stars from Amazon MGM Studios hit series Fallout will take the stage as presenters, bridging the gap between screens big and small.

Dual-Stream Domination: Twitch and Prime Video Unite

True to tradition, the ceremony will simulcast live on Twitch the platform that’s hosted the event since its 2014 inception. But this year, Twitch amps up the interactivity with a global 2K (1440p) co-stream option, empowering thousands of creators to rebroadcast and engage their communities. Last year alone, over 11,000 streamers jumped in, turning the night into a worldwide watch party.

Prime Video, meanwhile, opens the floodgates for casual fans and cord cutters alike, tapping into Amazon’s 200 million plus subscribers. No paywall hurdles here just log in and dive into the drama. It’s a savvy evolution for an event that’s already shattered records, pulling in 45 million viewers in 2024.

Viewer Goodies and Retail Raids

Engagement doesn’t stop at the screen. Twitch Drops return with a vengeance: Tune in for at least 30 minutes to unlock exclusive in-game loot and a limited-edition TGA chat badge. Full details drop closer to showtime, but history suggests prime picks from indie darlings to AAA giants.

Amazon’s not sitting idle either. The dedicated shop at amazon.com/thegameawards relaunches today, stocked with killer deals on games, gear, and gadgets through New Year’s Eve. During the live show, Prime members score flash exclusives think deep discounts on nominees, fresh releases, and hardware revealed in real time and valid for up to 24 hours (while supplies last). It’s the ultimate impulse buy bonanza.