Gaming showcases, like this week’s Tokyo Game Show, offer the perfect opportunity for developers to flex their muscles, and fans to start building a timeline for their favourite upcoming releases. Due to Microsoft’s reach as a business and the numerous developers that operate under it, some of the biggest titles are often revealed at Xbox showcases, such as presentations from Bethesda or Obsidian.

With a firm presence expected in Japan this week, we explore what could be in store at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show showcase.

How to Watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show

The showcase will air at 11am BST (3am PT/6am ET) on Thursday 25th September, and you can watch it here.

One of the more significant (and arguably believable rumours around this event) is the announcement of Forza Horizon 6.

There is also expected to be an update for Xbox’s handheld device – the ASUS ROG Ally X. However, some players and critics are also be hoping for news on Starfield after Bethesda’s recent anniversary teases, as well as insight into the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 – especially after recent rumours about a 2027 launch date.

In addition, it might be the optimal opportunity to talk about Fable after it was pushed back into 2026 from its original 2025 release window.

Microsoft Looking to Change Perceptions

The Tokyo Game Show represents a good opportunity for Microsoft and Xbox to turn audience favour in a different direction, especially after a string of negative stories around them.

Most recently a second price hike to the Xbox console line in the US ruffled feathers, but there was also the cancellation of highly anticipated titles such Perfect Dark and Everwild, as well as controversy around the long-term sustainability of Game Pass.

Taking this opportunity to talk about some major titles like Elder Scrolls might give them the chance to try and redirect the conversation.

Who Else is Has Tokyo Game Show Presentations?

Of the three major console brands, only Xbox is hosting an event at Tokyo Game Show itself. Nintendo covered its bases on the 12th September and Sony is hosting a State of Play on the 24th September, right ahead of the start of the event – though it’s yet to be seen if there will be any crossover, especially if Nioh 3 features in the State of Play.