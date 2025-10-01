Xbox Rewards Points Can No Longer Be Used for Game Pass Subscriptions

With the gaming landscape becoming increasingly more expensive for both consumers and developers, big brands both tightening the purse strings and increasing prices has become the new norm.

Major price hikes for the Xbox came into affect recently, but now audiences are seeing changes to digital services that they provide as well. The latest comes from Microsoft’s alterations to the Xbox Rewards programme, a scheme that could previously be redeemed directly for subsidising Game Pass costs, but now will have to be used to get an Xbox gift card beforehand for that purpose.

Xbox Rewards Update

While that might not sound like much of a big deal on paper, it creates a hurdle for many people, whereas before their continued subscription to Game Pass was funded by their playing of games through that very service.

Now, with additional steps put in the way, it might be enough for some people to decide that it’s not worth it anymore.

Perhaps more significantly, this comes amidst a discussion about the sustainability of Game Pass – while it continues to make plenty of money for Microsoft, many smaller studios who have their games included only for them to not become hits are struggling to financially support themselves.

Microsoft is seemingly moving towards ensuring full payment for every subscription so that the service can be as lucrative as possible. Amid cancellations and price hikes, this might continue to turn some people against the platform.

However, while research shows that players spend less time on Xbox consoles compared to other platforms, they play more games per month due to Game Pass.

It’s yet to be seen whether this development will have any impact on how audiences engage with the service.

Other Console Reward Systems

However, it’s not just Xbox that’s taking this route. PlayStation Stars (the Sony equivalent to Xbox Rewards) was recently completely canned, and replaced with Franchise Rewards.

This drew, perhaps, an even worse reaction from audiences because players lost the ability to be granted anything at all through it, only a limited time offer on exclusive merchandise that linked to whichever trophy they unlocked in-game. Players would still have to pay for this merchandise, so the motivation behind why they would seek it out is poorly outlined.