Microsoft just pulled a classic “good cop, bad cop” move on us, with regard to changes to their Xbox Game Pass. Want the bad first? Sure, the prices are going up. Again. The good? The subscription service has just been filled with over 40 new Xbox Game Pass games, ranging from AAA blockbusters to some cult classics you might have missed.



On paper, this looks like the biggest content drop for the Xbox Game Pass in recent years, and if you’re into RPGs or fast-paced shooters, as well as smaller indie titles, this might be a good time to jump in. But for us, the real question remains, whether all of these additions make up for the fact that – opposed to what it was advertised as – Game Pass isn’t quite the steal it was when it first launched.

New changes to the service also includes an overhaul to Xbox Rewards points which can no longer be used on Game Pass subscriptions.

New Xbox Game Pass Games

Let’s not mince words, with 40+ new additions for a subscription service this big isn’t anything to scoff at – it’s great, in fact. They are mostly made up of Ubisoft classics, and just buying a couple of those games at full price would get you a subscriptions.



It also includes existing games such as indie hits Hades II, Cult of the Lamb and the newly released Hollow Knight Silksong, which certainly warrant the price.

Hogwarts Legacy

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Child of Light

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Far Cry Primal

Hungry Shark World

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly 2024

OddBallers

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Risk Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Skull and Bones

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

The Crew 2

The Settlers: New Allies

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Uno

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch_Dogs

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi



Xbox Game Pass Price Increase

Game Pass Ultimate, has jumped by a sizeable 50% in the latest Game Pass price increase, from $19.99 to $29.99 per month.

Game Pass Essential ($9.99, £6.99, €8.99/month) – offering 50+ games across PC, console, and cloud

Game Pass Premium ($14.99, £10.99, €12.99/month) – offering 200+ games across PC, console and cloud

Game Pass Ultimate ($29.99, £22.99, €26.99/month) – offering 400+ games across PC, console and cloud

Is Xbox Game Pass Worth the Price?

If you’ve been sitting on the fence, this might just be the sweet spot to jump in, even if the price hurts a tiny bit. Game Pass is as stacked as it’s ever been, and while the price increase hurts, the sheer number of top-tier titles makes it hard to deny the value for anyone looking to catch up.

For hardcore players already deep into new releases, though, the bump in cost might feel unnecessary – especially when you already own the games you care about most.

Game Pass is no longer the scrappy underdog service that felt like a secret deal for savvy gamers. It’s a premium subscription now, and Microsoft knows it. The question is whether you’re still hungry enough for what’s on the menu to keep paying.