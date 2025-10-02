Microsoft just pulled a classic “good cop, bad cop” move on us, with regard to changes to their Xbox Game Pass. Want the bad first? Sure, the prices are going up. Again. The good? The subscription service has just been filled with over 40 new Xbox Game Pass games, ranging from AAA blockbusters to some cult classics you might have missed.
On paper, this looks like the biggest content drop for the Xbox Game Pass in recent years, and if you’re into RPGs or fast-paced shooters, as well as smaller indie titles, this might be a good time to jump in. But for us, the real question remains, whether all of these additions make up for the fact that – opposed to what it was advertised as – Game Pass isn’t quite the steal it was when it first launched.
New changes to the service also includes an overhaul to Xbox Rewards points which can no longer be used on Game Pass subscriptions.
New Xbox Game Pass Games
Let’s not mince words, with 40+ new additions for a subscription service this big isn’t anything to scoff at – it’s great, in fact. They are mostly made up of Ubisoft classics, and just buying a couple of those games at full price would get you a subscriptions.
It also includes existing games such as indie hits Hades II, Cult of the Lamb and the newly released Hollow Knight Silksong, which certainly warrant the price.
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Assassin’s Creed II
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Child of Light
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Far Cry Primal
- Hungry Shark World
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly 2024
- OddBallers
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Risk Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Skull and Bones
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- The Crew 2
- The Settlers: New Allies
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch_Dogs
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombi
Xbox Game Pass Price Increase
Game Pass Ultimate, has jumped by a sizeable 50% in the latest Game Pass price increase, from $19.99 to $29.99 per month.
- Game Pass Essential ($9.99, £6.99, €8.99/month) – offering 50+ games across PC, console, and cloud
- Game Pass Premium ($14.99, £10.99, €12.99/month) – offering 200+ games across PC, console and cloud
- Game Pass Ultimate ($29.99, £22.99, €26.99/month) – offering 400+ games across PC, console and cloud
Is Xbox Game Pass Worth the Price?
If you’ve been sitting on the fence, this might just be the sweet spot to jump in, even if the price hurts a tiny bit. Game Pass is as stacked as it’s ever been, and while the price increase hurts, the sheer number of top-tier titles makes it hard to deny the value for anyone looking to catch up.
For hardcore players already deep into new releases, though, the bump in cost might feel unnecessary – especially when you already own the games you care about most.
Game Pass is no longer the scrappy underdog service that felt like a secret deal for savvy gamers. It’s a premium subscription now, and Microsoft knows it. The question is whether you’re still hungry enough for what’s on the menu to keep paying.