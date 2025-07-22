When Star Wars Outlaws officially launched in August 2024 it was initially met with disappointing reviews.

The game is already available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation but Ubisoft believes that the later release of the title on Switch 2 this summer could revive the project.

What went wrong with Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws disappointed fans when it was first released and the game publishers missed sales targets following a discouraging launch.

Star War Outlaws has disappointed since its initial release in August 2024

Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemont has since acknowledged the poor performance of Outlaws and blamed the reaction on “choppy waters” in the Star Wars franchise at the time of release.

“We didn’t reach our sales targets,” Guillemot said in a recent Q&A. “The game suffered from a number of items. First, it suffered from the fact that it was released at a time when the brand that it belonged to was in a bit of choppy waters.”

Other Star Wars projects released in 2024 included Tales of the Empire, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew which were all TV shows.

All of the shows were met with similarly disappointing reviews to Star Wars Outlaws and The Acolyte was even cancelled after just one season.

In 2025 there have been much more encouraging reviews for Star Wars projects including Andor – with season 2 of the show receiving 14 Emmy nominations.

Andor nominated for 14 Emmy’s including Outstanding Drama Series

The Star Wars Outlaws reviews are not solely due to the popularity of the sci-fi franchise though, as gamers reported a myriad of bugs, performance issues and generally poor gameplay.

When is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Switch 2?

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4th 2025.

While Yves Guillemont refused to address any of the specific Star Wars Outlaws problems on other consoles, the Ubisoft CEO seems positive about the upcoming release on Switch 2.

“The game had a few items that still needed to be polished. They were polished and debugged in the early weeks after release, but it did affect sales volumes.” Guillemont said.

“We did heavily improve the game by troubleshooting and debugging. When it will be released on upcoming consoles such as the Switch 2 it will have a new version of the game. Improvements on the game are not finished.”

Guillemont didn’t offer any hints as to what Ubisoft has improved ahead of the Outlaws Switch release but it is enough for Star Wars fans to get excited over.