Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will arrive alongside Tomb Raider: Catalyst as the next two games in the Lara Croft franchise. Backed by Amazon Game Studios and developed by Tomb Raider veterans Crystal Dynamics, both games are expected to be big hits.

We are focusing on Legacy of Atlantis, which takes us back to the original Tomb Raider title. For Lara’s 30th anniversary, the game is based on the iconic 1996 game, with modern graphics and new gameplay elements. Here’s what to expect from Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, which will arrive on major platforms in 2026.

Back to the Beginning of Lara’s Epic Adventure

Legacy of Atlantis will take us right back to the beginning of Lara Croft’s story. The game is based on the original, which was released on the Sega Saturn way back in October 1996. Expect stunning graphics, thrilling gameplay, and epic storytelling.

Whether you played the original or are new to the Tomb Raider franchise, the game promises to be spectacular for all players. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis takes us back to the fierce jungles of Peru and the vast deserts of Egypt, with Lara fighting for survival every step of the way.

Tomb Raider fans will appreciate the familiar surroundings, usual deadly traps, and variety of enemies. Legacy of Atlantis promises to be a faithful remake of Tomb Raider 1, which is one of the best-selling PlayStation titles of all time.

Gorgeous Graphics & Gripping Gameplay

The Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis trailer showed off some truly breathtaking visuals. Tomb Raider games have always looked good, especially the latest Survivor trilogy, but Legacy of Atlantis is on a whole new level.

Lara looks familiar in her aqua top, green shorts, and brown boots, much like her character’s outfit from the first game. Crystal Dynamics has done a superb job in updating her image while sticking as close to the original as possible.

The environments are something else, as the green jungles look gorgeous, the caves seem terrifying, and the ancient ruins of Greece are incredible. Experiencing the recognisable locations updated for modern consoles will be a dream come true for diehard Lara Croft fans.

Gamers want to experience the new title in the best resolution and frame rate possible. Native 4K would be superb, while playing the action-adventure title at 120 fps would massively enhance the experience.

As for the gameplay, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis promises that familiar Lara Croft feel, with modern gameplay elements thrown in. Lara will use her vigour to jump, climb, and evade, and the usual Tomb Raider puzzle-solving and side quests are sure to be in the game.

Differences Between Atlantis & Catalyst

Although Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst were announced at the same time, both games will be completely different. Atlantis will focus on the original Tomb Raider story, while Catalyst is an entirely new Lara Croft adventure.

Legacy of Atlantis will have typical linear levels, just like the previous games. However, Catalyst could be the first Tomb Raider title to have open-world elements.

Immersion, graphics, and gameplay will be on par, though. Lara Croft’s character looks slightly different in both, which could be down to her age. Also, Alix Wilton Regan will voice Lara in both new Tomb Raider titles.

Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider were the last main titles to be released in the franchise. All three received praise for their graphics, storytelling, and gameplay, and the next two instalments are looking to build on that and take the franchise forward.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is like a love letter to the original game for fans of the series, while also bringing new players to the franchise. Atlantis will be the perfect springboard for Lara’s next adventure in Catalyst. Legacy of Atlantis will arrive first in 2026, with Catalyst following in 2027.