Terraria is one of the most successful and popular video games of all time, selling a staggering 60 million copies since its 2011 release. The game is praised for strong RPG progression, vast sandbox elements, and free and constant updates.

Paper Fort Games and Re-Logic are bringing the beloved title to the board game world. After its sensational Kickstarter success, Terraria: The Board Game is now available to pre-order from various online retail stores.

What to Expect from Terraria: The Board Game

The Terraria board game is an epic co-op adventure based on the blockbuster video game. The original game developer, Re-Logic, is behind the project alongside Paper Fort Games. With Terraria being the best-selling indie game of all time, seeing a tabletop version is excellent news for board game fans.

Players will explore mines, go head-to-head against various enemies, and fight for survival. Expect around 120 minutes of thrilling tabletop gameplay, with 1-4 players fighting against the clock.

You will be digging for gems and building up points to become the ultimate Terrarian player. Also, recruit NPCs and watch your characters progress using shrewd card management and tactical combat.

Whether tackling the dangerous biomes solo or with friends, the Terraria board game promises hours of fun and is highly replayable.

Kickstarter Success & Release Date

Terraria: The Board Game is expected to land in retail stores in late 2025. The game had an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign, raising roughly $2 million. In the box will you find 86 unique biome tiles, 6 modular boss miniatures, and a host of cards, tokens, and dice.

With almost 60 million players worldwide, Terraria has a gigantic fan base. In terms of sales, Terraria rivals the very best in the industry, such as Tetris, Mario Kart 8, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Turning popular video games into tabletop titles is becoming increasingly popular, with The Witcher: Legacy Board Game coming alongside various other releases.

With the developer wanting the tabletop game to be as faithful to the video title as possible, Terraria: The Board Game promises to be a big hit for Paper Fort Games and Re-Logic.