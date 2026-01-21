News > PC

Steam changes a major AI rules for games

21 Jan 2026 16:23
Jamie Davis
Valve has quietly updated Steam’s developer guidelines, no longer requiring the disclosure of AI-powered tools used for development efficiency, such as coding assistants that ease burdens while maintaining content transparency.

The change, spotted by GameDiscoverCo’s Simon Carless on LinkedIn, refines the AI section of Steam’s submission form: “efficiency gains” from behind-the-scenes AI aren’t flagged.

What Still Requires Disclosure

  • AI generated content for the game, store page, or marketing. Developers must provide a written explanation.
  • In-game AI generation (e.g., dynamic images, audio, text during gameplay). Dedicated flag required.

This balances dev workflows with player awareness, amid growing AI debates in gaming no full rollback, just clearer lines.

