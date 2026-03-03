For over a year, the question of whether Bethesda’s ambitious space odyssey would remain a permanent Xbox exclusive has dominated industry discourse.

Today, the “will-they-won’t-they” saga has finally come to an end.

According to a massive leak from the highly reliable insider billbil-kun via Dealabs, Starfield is officially launching on the PlayStation 5.

The move marks the most significant shift in Microsoft’s “Xbox Everywhere” strategy to date, bringing the massive open-world RPG to Sony’s ecosystem just in time for the game’s latest expansion cycle.

Starfield PS5 Release Date and Pre-Order Information

According to the leaked report, PlayStation fans won’t have to wait much longer to explore the Settled Systems.

The Starfield PS5 release date is reportedly set for May 7, 2026.

For those looking to secure their physical or digital copies, pre-orders are expected to go live on March 14, 2026.

The timing is strategic, coinciding with the rumored “Spring State of Play” from Sony, where a formal trailer showcasing the PS5 features is expected to be the “one more thing” of the presentation.

What is Included in the Starfield PlayStation 5 Port?

The PS5 version isn’t just a simple port; it is reportedly being branded as a “Complete Edition.”

According to billbil-kun, the PlayStation 5 release will include:

The Shattered Space Expansion: The first major story DLC will be included in the base package for PS5 players.

The first major story DLC will be included in the base package for PS5 players. Performance Mode Enhancements: Leveraging the PS5’s hardware, the game will reportedly feature a “Stable 60 FPS” mode at launch, a feature that took several months to arrive on the Xbox Series X version.

Leveraging the PS5’s hardware, the game will reportedly feature a “Stable 60 FPS” mode at launch, a feature that took several months to arrive on the Xbox Series X version. DualSense Integration: One of the most anticipated features is the haptic feedback support. Imagine feeling the rumble of a grav-jump or the tension of a boost-pack through the DualSense triggers – a level of immersion that was previously missing from the PC and Xbox experiences.

Why Microsoft is Bringing Starfield to PS5 Now

The decision to bring a flagship title like Starfield to a rival console isn’t one made lightly.

However, following the successful multi-platform launches of Sea of Thieves and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Microsoft appears to be prioritizing software revenue over hardware gatekeeping.

With Starfield already reaching over 15 million players on Xbox and PC, the PlayStation 5 install base represents a massive untapped market of “Constellation” recruits.

For Bethesda, this move ensures the longevity of the IP as they pivot toward the development of The Elder Scrolls VI.

Will the Starfield PS5 Port Have a Physical Release?

Physical media collectors can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Dealabs leak confirms that a physical Standard Edition will be available at retailers, alongside a “Constellation Edition” reprint that includes a digital code and the iconic Starfield Chronomark watch, adjusted for the new platform.

As we approach the March 14 pre-order window, all eyes will be on Bethesda’s social media channels for the official confirmation.

For now, it seems the stars have finally aligned for PlayStation fans.