Crypto gambling in Europe is on the up, with higher-stakes players turning to quicker transactions and better privacy when it comes to wagering online.

Spain The One To Watch In Europe Crypto Gambling Surge

Many European regions are seeing a marked increase in their crypto gambling activity, but Spain is the standout – with €8.1bn generated in gross gaming in 2024.

The country saw online platforms grow significantly, with sport betting recording €608.85m and casino games raking in €730.7m.

Gambling Regulatory Framework In Spain To Tighten Up

The Spain crypto gambling growth is, of course, great news for the sector – but this also comes with added pressure.

As The Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ) will now be under more scrutiny to tighten up their strict licensing systems that says operators need dedicated permits for different gaming variables – including poker, sports betting, slots and casino games in their many betting sites.

Data in recent reports showcases Spain’s channelization rate has fallen to 77% (from 79%) – which is a clear indication that more players are turning to the offshore sportsbooks. Where these platforms accept cryptocurrency deposits and wagering in order to avoid some banking limitations.

Spain Have Blocked 14 Illegal Betting Sites

The regulators in Spain have also reported they’ve shut down 14 illegal betting sites in the last few months. But the rise of Spain’s crypto gambling will further add pressure to the authorities to clamp down on these sites going forward.

Experts are, however, suggesting that more restrictions will only push more players to the offshore sites. With recent data showing that 88% of profits from operators was from only 15% of players in Spain.

It’s the higher-value players that often look for the crypto platforms – with larger deposits and limited (or no) Know Your Customer checks offered.

With other figures showing that up to 32% of bigger staking players use unlicensed gambling sites.

The total gambling in Spain in 2025 was estimated to be €12.3bn.

Spain Finding It Hard To Tackle Crypto Gambling Crimes

The Chainalysis report 2025 has also indicated $2.17bn has been stolen worldwide from cryptocurrency operations – with personal wallet thefts now making up 23.35% of all crypto-related crimes.

In November 2024, the DGOJ issued a staggering €65m in fines.

Spain currently has currently licensing systems that are working well, but with this new crypto gambling boom – the country will likely need to tighten their regulations around the currencies use for betting.

With blockchain-based platforms having very different legal frameworks.

There is a €39.82bn market projection for Spain by 2033 with countries gambling sector continuing to thrive.

But with crypto wagering on the up, the country will need to both welcome and protect consumers in this rapidly growing area of betting in Europe.