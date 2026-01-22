South Park Crashes Rocket League

The boys from South Park Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Butters are invading Rocket League with hilarious new cosmetics.

SOUTH PARK x ROCKET LEAGUE ITEMS AVAILABLE TOMORROW 🔥



The Animated Cheesy Poofs Decal and all 5 Toppers are free! pic.twitter.com/y8zjQBySS1 — Sam (@SamLeakss) January 21, 2026

Epic Games continues its pop culture crossover spree following South Park’s Fortnite debut earlier this month.

Dive into Cartman’s Crash Out event for free toppers and an animated decal, or grab the premium Stampede bundle. No new game modes, just pure chaotic style.

Event Name: Cartman’s Crash Out

Availability: January 22, 4:00 PM PT (January 23, 00:00 GMT) to February 5, 4:00 PM PT

Free Rewards: 5 Character Toppers + Animated Cheesy Poofs Octane Decal (via challenges)

Paid Bundle: Stampede + South Park Bundle (in Item Shop) rocketleague.com

Free Toppers: Certified Chaos on Your Car

Complete event challenges to unlock these certified toppers. They only track stats while equipped perfect for bragging rights.

Topper Tracked Stat Cartman Topper Turtle goals Stan Topper Goals Kyle Topper Assists Kenny Topper Times demo’d Butters Topper Losses

Premium Bundle: Stampede + South Park

Hit the Item Shop for the Stampede + South Park Bundle, featuring:

Stampede Car Body (SUV-style, new for non-owners)

5 Themed Decals: Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Butters

Pair with a topper for ultimate South Park dominance. Crossover decals may hit Fortnite soon too. r

Rocket League at Esports World Cup 2026

Rocket League returns to the massive Esports World Cup with unchanged specs:

Dates: Week 6 (August 10-15, 2026)

Format: 16 teams

Prize Pool: $1 million (£745k)

Defending Champs: Karmine Corp (beat Geekay Esports last year) esports-news.co.uk

The total EWC prize pool hits $75 million across 24 titles.