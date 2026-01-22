News > PC

South Park Crashes Rocket League

Jamie Davis
The boys from South Park Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Butters are invading Rocket League with hilarious new cosmetics.

Epic Games continues its pop culture crossover spree following South Park’s Fortnite debut earlier this month.

Dive into Cartman’s Crash Out event for free toppers and an animated decal, or grab the premium Stampede bundle. No new game modes, just pure chaotic style.

  • Event Name: Cartman’s Crash Out
  • Availability: January 22, 4:00 PM PT (January 23, 00:00 GMT) to February 5, 4:00 PM PT
  • Free Rewards: 5 Character Toppers + Animated Cheesy Poofs Octane Decal (via challenges)
  • Paid Bundle: Stampede + South Park Bundle (in Item Shop) rocketleague.com

Free Toppers: Certified Chaos on Your Car

Complete event challenges to unlock these certified toppers. They only track stats while equipped perfect for bragging rights.

TopperTracked Stat
Cartman TopperTurtle goals
Stan TopperGoals
Kyle TopperAssists
Kenny TopperTimes demo’d
Butters TopperLosses

Premium Bundle: Stampede + South Park

Hit the Item Shop for the Stampede + South Park Bundle, featuring:

  • Stampede Car Body (SUV-style, new for non-owners)
  • 5 Themed Decals: Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Butters

Pair with a topper for ultimate South Park dominance. Crossover decals may hit Fortnite soon too. r

Rocket League at Esports World Cup 2026

Rocket League returns to the massive Esports World Cup with unchanged specs:

  • Dates: Week 6 (August 10-15, 2026)
  • Format: 16 teams
  • Prize Pool: $1 million (£745k)
  • Defending Champs: Karmine Corp (beat Geekay Esports last year) esports-news.co.uk

The total EWC prize pool hits $75 million across 24 titles.

