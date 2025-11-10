Sony Unveils PlayStation State of Play Broadcast Set for November 11

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed an exciting new installment in its popular State of Play series, tailored specifically for enthusiasts of Japanese and Asian game development. Coming just two months after the September 2025 showcase which delivered a gripping gameplay preview for Insomniac Games Wolverine, a developer insight video, and the reveal of Liam McIntyre voicing the iconic Logan, this latest event is poised to ignite fresh buzz in the gaming community.

Event Details and What to Expect

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, November 11, 2025, when the PlayStation State of Play: Japan Edition kicks off at 2:00 PM PT (5:00 PM ET). Clocking in at more than 40 minutes, this broadcast will immerse viewers in a celebration of titles hailing from Japan and broader Asia. True to its regional theme, the show will spotlight a mix of innovative indie projects, highly awaited blockbusters, and intimate chats with the creators behind them.

Adding a unique flair, the event will be emceed by acclaimed voice actor Yuki Kaji, familiar to anime fans as the performer behind Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia. The presentation will air primarily in Japanese, complete with comprehensive English subtitles for global accessibility. While Sony has kept specifics under wraps, no teased titles or bonus perks have been dropped. The focus promises a deep dive into the vibrant ecosystem of Asian gaming talent.

Tune in Tuesday at 2pm PT | 5pm ET for State of Play Japan, a special broadcast curated for gamers in Japan and Asia.



This episode is broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles https://t.co/o4bu46gzrw pic.twitter.com/iLwpOdLgJs — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2025

Fan Theories and Hype Building Possibilities

The reveal has already set social media ablaze with predictions. With powerhouses like Capcom and Square Enix calling Japan home, speculation runs rampant for glimpses into long gestating projects. Could we see progress on Resident Evil Requiem, a teaser for Kingdom Hearts 4, or even fresh intel on Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Eyes are also on Arc System Works, the Japanese studio partnering with Marvel and Sony on the buzzworthy fighter Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls. fresh off its Tokyo Game Show stage demo and character rollout. Thankfully, the wait won’t drag on. answers are just a day away.

Why This Matters for PlayStation Fans

This specialized State of Play underscores Sony’s ongoing commitment to amplifying diverse voices in gaming, particularly from the East Asian scene that’s long influenced the medium. Whether you’re tuning in for surprise drops, heartfelt dev stories, or simply the energy of a live reveal stream, it’s a can’t miss for anyone invested in PlayStation’s future lineup.

Catch the broadcast on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, Twitch, and other partnered platforms, subtitles ensuring no one misses the action.