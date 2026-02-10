Romeo is A Dead Man: Ren Yamazaki on the Chaos of Grasshopper’s New IP

With the release of Romeo is A Dead Man just around the corner, fans of the avant-garde are bracing for the next dose of “punk” energy from the minds at Grasshopper Manufacture. Ahead of the game’s launch on Xbox Series X|S, Executive Director Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda and Director Ren Yamazaki sat down to discuss the “thick broth” of their development style and why they aren’t interested in making “orthodox” video games.

Building Romeo Stargazer: The Birth of a DeadMan

In Romeo is A Dead Man, players take on the role of Romeo Stargazer, an FBI Space-Time Agent caught in a paradox. For Suda51, creating a protagonist that could stand alongside the likes of Travis Touchdown was a top priority.

“I always wanted Romeo Stargazer to be a character that left a strong impression not just through his in-game skills and weapons, but as a character too,” Suda explains. “When Romeo got the ‘DeadMan’ moniker along the way, he really started to come to life in a way that made me confident in him.”

This confidence eventually led to the “DeadMan” title becoming a central part of the game’s identity, defining the tone for the entire project.

High-Octane Action and the “Bloody Summer” Finisher

Grasshopper games are synonymous with high-speed, visceral combat, and Romeo is A Dead Man is no exception. Director Ren Yamazaki notes that while many systems changed during development, the core action remained a constant anchor.

Suda51 was particularly hands-on with the game’s signature finisher, “Bloody Summer.”

“I paid a lot of attention to how exactly it felt,” Suda says. “The general movement of swords were refined meticulously so that it would feel as authentic as possible… Action games get better and better with each and every minor tweak.”

The Grasshopper Manufacture Style: “Ad-Libbed” Development

While many modern studios rely on rigid documentation and strict schedules, Grasshopper Manufacture, who produced Lollipop Chainsaw, thrives on a more organic – and chaotic – approach. Suda51 describes their process as “ad-libbed,” where ideas are developed through conversation rather than spec sheets.

Yamazaki compares this bold, unique flavor to a specific culinary experience: “It’s kind of like a ramen shop with a thick, strong broth. There are definitely times I consider making things a more general, salty flavor for the public at large; though… somewhere along the way I get bored with the blandness and end up putting a bunch of spice in without even realizing.”

For Suda51, this refusal to conform is what keeps the studio relevant. “There are already enough ‘orthodox’ games out there to begin with,” he says, “and I don’t think it’s our place to compete with them!”

Romeo is A Dead Man launches on Xbox Series X/S on February 11, 2026.

