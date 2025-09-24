Nopixel, the popular Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplay server, is set to appear on the Rockstar Games Launcher in a move that could also signal the developers’ intentions for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Roleplay servers have been hugely popular on GTA5, offering an immersive experience with players remaining in character at all times, a stark contrast to the chaotic action of GTA: Online.

Rockstar to Launch New Official Roleplay Server

The boom largely occurred with the launch of the FiveM mod for GTA5, and RedM for Red Dead: Redemption 2, which allowed players to customise and host their own roleplay servers. Nopixel was one of the most popular servers and helped to launch and sustain the careers of many of the biggest streamers in the industry.

Eventually, Rockstar decided to buy out the creators of the FiveM mod, Cfx.re, and it seems that they’ll be moving further in that direction after partnering with Nopixel. As part of the deal, a new server, Nopixel V, will appear on the GTA launcher, although there haven’t been any updates as to how, if at all, it will differ from the original server.

Grant Theft Auto 6 Online Mode Could Feature More Roleplay

While the world eagerly awaits GTA6, there’s been little insight so far as to the next iteration of GTA: Online, but the partnership could go some way into providing clues. With Rockstar assuming control of both the mods and the servers, it’s a clear direction that they want the game to go down in the future, and could be the core part of the next online edition of the game, rather than just an optional extra.

While concrete online plans may be a while off, anticipation for GTA6’s release is growing by the day. You can find out everything we know about what is likely to be the biggest videogame launch of all time here.