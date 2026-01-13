Rockstar Confirms Firing Three More GTA 6 Devs Over Leaks in Escalating Union Lawsuit

Rockstar Games has disclosed firing three additional Grand Theft Auto 6 developers for leaking project details, as revealed in court documents amid a heated lawsuit from the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) accusing the studio of union busting.

The revelations surfaced during a January 12 hearing at the Glasgow Employment Tribunal, where over 30 initially fired devs were denied interim relief backpay and reinstatement pending full trial.

Additional Firings: Unrelated GTA 6 Leaks

Rockstar detailed three separate incidents justifying the dismissals:

April 2025: Lincoln studio dev leaked GTA 6 info, reposted on social media.

November 2025: Rockstar India employee terminated for similar breach.

Undated: U.S. based dev fired over unrelated leak.

These join the November 2025 mass firing of 30+ devs for “gross misconduct” specifically leaking “company secrets” on a union Discord, including “top secret” GTA 6 Online details.

Court Denies Relief, Rockstar Prevails for Now

UK Employment Judge Frances Eccles rejected the IWGB’s plea, a blow to visa-holding workers facing deportation risks.

Our statement concerning the decision to not grant interim pay relief to the members fired by Rockstar. We remain confident in the strength of our case against Rockstar and we reiterate our firm belief that Rockstar broke the law when it summarily dismissed 31 union members. pic.twitter.com/S5X1O4zUBK — IWGB Game Workers (@IWGB_GW) January 13, 2026

Rockstar’s response: “We welcome the decision… We regret that we were put in a position where dismissals were necessary, but we stand by our course of action.”

A spokesperson doubled down: “This was never about ‘union busting’. Rockstar has always been consistent in its zero tolerance approach to leaks.”