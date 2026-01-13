News > PC

Rockstar Confirms Firing Three More GTA 6 Devs Over Leaks in Escalating Union Lawsuit

Jamie Davis
Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has disclosed firing three additional Grand Theft Auto 6 developers for leaking project details, as revealed in court documents amid a heated lawsuit from the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) accusing the studio of union busting.

The revelations surfaced during a January 12 hearing at the Glasgow Employment Tribunal, where over 30 initially fired devs were denied interim relief backpay and reinstatement pending full trial.

Additional Firings: Unrelated GTA 6 Leaks

Rockstar detailed three separate incidents justifying the dismissals:

  • April 2025: Lincoln studio dev leaked GTA 6 info, reposted on social media.
  • November 2025: Rockstar India employee terminated for similar breach.
  • Undated: U.S. based dev fired over unrelated leak.

These join the November 2025 mass firing of 30+ devs for “gross misconduct” specifically leaking “company secrets” on a union Discord, including “top secret” GTA 6 Online details.

Court Denies Relief, Rockstar Prevails for Now

UK Employment Judge Frances Eccles rejected the IWGB’s plea, a blow to visa-holding workers facing deportation risks.

Rockstar’s response: “We welcome the decision… We regret that we were put in a position where dismissals were necessary, but we stand by our course of action.”

A spokesperson doubled down: “This was never about ‘union busting’. Rockstar has always been consistent in its zero tolerance approach to leaks.”

