In-keeping with the Halloween season, this month’s PS Plus games for Extra and Premium subscribers are primarily horror titles to truly embrace the spooky season. However, what’s particularly noteworthy are the recency of some of these game’s releases, making some of them either well-received or still expensive enough without a subscription service that no doubt will turn some people’s heads.

Extra and Premium PS Plus Games For October

PS Plus Extra

Silent Hill 2: Remake (PS5)

Until Dawn: Remake (PS5)

As Dusk Falls (PS5, PS4)

V Rising (PS5)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5, PS4)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (PS5, PS4)

Wizard With a Gun (PS5)

PS Plus Premium

Tekken 3

SIlent Hill 2

After a long period of anticipation and a great deal of general doubt about whether it would be a success, the remake of cult classic Silent Hill 2 received positive reviews, and has even been called the definitive way to play the game by some – leading to Bloober Team working on a remake of the original too.

With the recent success of Silent Hill f, this is a good time for newcomers of the series to dive in.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn’s remake on the other hand, is more polarising. While some appreciate the improvements that come with the enhanced graphics, others are more critical of the changes that come with the game, including alterations to its narrative and music that they say make the original a better experience.

Either way, whether you’ve played the original or not, this could be a good opportunity to introduce yourself to a classic of horror gaming.

Yakuza and others

Another big franchise name on the list is Yakuza – specifically, 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was the first of the series to feature the new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.

This is one of the most well-reviewed of the lengthy Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, and has been noted as being a good entry point for newcomers who might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of titles in the franchise.

For a change of pace from single-player titles, though, Wizard With a Gun and V Rising both offer different experiences, either a co-op shooter in the case of the former or a Diablo-esque ARPG with the latter.